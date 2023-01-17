comscore Apple launches 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with new M2 Max, M2 Pro chip
News

Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max launched in India

News

With M2 Pro and M2 Max, MacBook Pro tackles demanding tasks, like effects rendering, and colour grading, which is up to 2x faster.

Highlights

  • The battery life on MacBook Pro is now up to 22 hours -- the longest battery life ever in a Mac.
  • With up to 96GB of unified memory in the M2 Max model, creators can work on scenes so large that PC laptops can't even run them.
  • Customers in select countries can order the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro from Tuesday, with availability beginning January 24.
Untitled design - 2023-01-17T195030.175

Apple MacBook Pro

Apple on Tuesday announced new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro featuring M2 Pro and M2 Max, next-generation pro silicon that will bring more power-efficient performance and battery life to pro users. Also Read - Apple unveils its next-gen chipsets M2 Pro and M2 Max

With M2 Pro and M2 Max, MacBook Pro tackles demanding tasks, like effects rendering, which is up to 6x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro, and colour grading, which is up to 2x faster. As per the company, “Building on the unprecedented power efficiency of Apple silicon, the battery life on MacBook Pro is now up to 22 hours — the longest battery life ever in a Mac.” Also Read - Apple is reportedly making its own Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular chip by dropping Broadcom

Apple MacBook Pro price, availability

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at Rs 199,900, and Rs 184,900 for education. Also Read - Apple might not bring major changes with iOS 17, shifts focus to AR headset

The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at Rs 249,900 and Rs 229,900 for education.

Customers in select countries can order the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro from Tuesday, with availability beginning January 24.

Apple MacBook Pro specifications, features

“MacBook Pro with Apple silicon has been a game changer, empowering pros to push the limits of their workflows while on the go and do things they never thought possible on a laptop,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

“With faster performance, enhanced connectivity, and the longest battery life ever in a Mac, along with the best display in a laptop, there’s simply nothing else like it,” he added.

As mentioned above, the battery life on MacBook Pro is now up to 22 hours — the longest battery life ever in a Mac.

The machine supports Wi-Fi 6E, which is up to twice as fast as the previous generation, as well as advanced HDMI, which supports 8K displays for the first time.

With up to 96GB of unified memory in the M2 Max model, creators can work on scenes so large that PC laptops can’t even run them.

It offers Liquid Retina XDR display, extensive array of connectivity, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, six-speaker sound system and studio-quality mics.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: January 17, 2023 8:58 PM IST
