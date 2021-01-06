Apple is known for its patents, which tend to give us hopes for features that can change the user experience to a great extent. In addition to a plethora of patents the Cupertino tech majors files, the latest one seems interesting for it may make your future MacBook a lot like the now-shelved AirPower wireless charger. Read on to know more about this. Also Read - Apple to reportedly launch a 12 core Apple Silicon powered Mac in March

Apple MacBook’s new charging capability in tow

Apple has been granted two patents by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) it filed for back in 2016. The patent talks about the two-way charging capability future MacBooks might get. This way, users will be able to charge their iPhone, iPad, AirPods, or an Apple Watch via the Apple laptop simultaneously. iPhones and iPads are also expected to get the feature in the future. Also Read - Apple to launch its first AR device this year: Will it be Apple Glass?

A report by Patently Apple gives us a look at how this will function. The images suggest that the MacBook will get multiple inductive charging coils, placed in multiple areas to make the most out of the laptop size. The laptop lid, the palm rest, and the trackpad are all expected to double as chargers for other Apple products, thus, bringing the reverse wireless charging functionality to an Apple device. Also Read - Co-WIN app: How to self-register to get Covid-19 vaccine in India

With this, Apple seems to be solving the problem when the charging port is at a distance, or you don’t have a charger, or the MacBook is the only device with sufficient battery.

The patent appears like the one that can see the light of the day, considering Apple just re-introduced the MagSafe magnetic charging functionality in the iPhone 12 series. It also looks like the company wants to bring back a piece of the now-dead AirPower wireless charging pad in the form of a future MacBook to provide users with one with extra capabilities.

However, there are caveats too. Since wireless charging doesn’t work on aluminum, we don’t know how Apple will pull off a MacBook with some other material and how feasible it will turn out. Then, we don’t know if the MacBook will be able to handle charging multiple Apple devices of different power output at one time.

We still don’t know whether or not Apple will include the reverse wireless charging feature in a MacBook or an iPhone. But, it will be an interesting addition given that Apple still hasn’t included reverse wireless charging on its products, something already seen on many Android smartphones. Plus, it is an interesting take on the functionality.