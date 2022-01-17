Apple makes it mandatory for employees to get COVID-19 booster shot

Tech companies are urging employees to get the booster shot for COVID-19 as early as possible. Joining the bandwagon is Apple that asks employees to carry proof of COVID-19 booster shot to enter office premises. Also Read - Safari 15 bug can leak your Google account info, recent browsing history

As per a report from The Verge, the Cupertino-based tech giant has sent an email to employees to inform them about mandatory booster dose proof for corporate and retail employees.

The mandatory COVID-19 booster shot

The Verge report stated that Apple has asked unvaccinated employees or those who haven't submitted proof of vaccination to carry a negative COVID-19 test report if they wish to enter Apple offices. The rule will come into effect from January 24 onward.

The memo reportedly read as follows, “Due to waning efficacy of the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines and the emergence of highly transmissible variants such as Omicron, a booster shot is now part of staying up to date with your COVID-19 vaccination to protect against severe disease.”

Apple hasn’t officially confirmed any details on the matter yet to the media.

Meta, Amazon, Google introduce COVID-19 protocols

With the increase in COVID cases, several companies in the United States have been strengthening their COVID protocols.

From mandating vaccination to delaying return to the office, big tech companies are bringing stringent rules to combat the spread of the new Omicron COVID virus.

Before Apple, Meta and Google announced new COVID guidelines for employees.

Facebook Parent company mandated COVID-19 booster shots for all workers returning to offices. Additionally, the company has also delayed US office reopenings to March 28, which was earlier scheduled to reopen from January 31.

Last week, Google made weekly COVID-19 tests mandatory for employees entering the US office. Some other media reports suggest that Amazon has announced to offer its US warehouse workers $40 to get a booster shot.