comscore Apple makes it mandatory for employees to get COVID-19 booster shot
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple joins Meta, mandates COVID-19 booster shot for its employees
News

Apple joins Meta, mandates COVID-19 booster shot for its employees

News

As per the latest report, the tech giant Apple has sent an email to employees to inform them about mandatory booster dose proof for corporate and retail employees. Read to know more details.

corona vaccine

Tech companies are urging employees to get the booster shot for COVID-19 as early as possible. Joining the bandwagon is Apple that asks employees to carry proof of COVID-19 booster shot to enter office premises. Also Read - Safari 15 bug can leak your Google account info, recent browsing history

As per a report from The Verge, the Cupertino-based tech giant has sent an email to employees to inform them about mandatory booster dose proof for corporate and retail employees. Also Read - Apple's rumoured AR/VR headset might cost more than Rs 1.5lac

The mandatory COVID-19 booster shot

The Verge report stated that Apple has asked unvaccinated employees or those who haven’t submitted proof of vaccination to carry a negative COVID-19 test report if they wish to enter Apple offices. The rule will come into effect from January 24 onward. Also Read - Amazon Republic Day Sale: From iPhone, OnePlus to Tecno, Samsung, check top smartphone deals

The memo reportedly read as follows, “Due to waning efficacy of the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines and the emergence of highly transmissible variants such as Omicron, a booster shot is now part of staying up to date with your COVID-19 vaccination to protect against severe disease.”

Apple, Apple online services, Apple services, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple paid subscribers

(Representational Image)

Apple hasn’t officially confirmed any details on the matter yet to the media.

Meta, Amazon, Google introduce COVID-19 protocols

With the increase in COVID cases, several companies in the United States have been strengthening their COVID protocols.

From mandating vaccination to delaying return to the office, big tech companies are bringing stringent rules to combat the spread of the new Omicron COVID virus.

Before Apple, Meta and Google announced new COVID guidelines for employees.

Facebook Parent company mandated COVID-19 booster shots for all workers returning to offices. Additionally, the company has also delayed US office reopenings to March 28, which was earlier scheduled to reopen from January 31.

Last week, Google made weekly COVID-19 tests mandatory for employees entering the US office. Some other media reports suggest that Amazon has announced to offer its US warehouse workers $40 to get a booster shot.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 17, 2022 8:49 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Safari 15 bug can let other websites track your recent browsing history
Apps
Safari 15 bug can let other websites track your recent browsing history
Apple AR/VR headset: What will Apple name it, how much will it cost

News

Apple AR/VR headset: What will Apple name it, how much will it cost

iPad Pro 2022 could come with Magsafe Wireless Charging: Here s all we know so far

News

iPad Pro 2022 could come with Magsafe Wireless Charging: Here s all we know so far

Apple makes it mandatory for employees to get COVID-19 booster shot

News

Apple makes it mandatory for employees to get COVID-19 booster shot

This new Indian electric bike has a range of 110 km: View pics

Photo Gallery

This new Indian electric bike has a range of 110 km: View pics

This new Indian electric bike has a range of 110 km and top speed of 85kmph: View pics

Photo Gallery

This new Indian electric bike has a range of 110 km and top speed of 85kmph: View pics

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Safari 15 bug can let other websites track your recent browsing history

Apple AR/VR headset: What will Apple name it, how much will it cost

iPad Pro 2022 could come with Magsafe Wireless Charging: Here s all we know so far

Apple makes it mandatory for employees to get COVID-19 booster shot

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces free upgrade for all Ola S1 buyers

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Related Topics

Related Stories

Safari 15 bug can let other websites track your recent browsing history

Apps

Safari 15 bug can let other websites track your recent browsing history
Apple AR/VR headset: What will Apple name it, how much will it cost

News

Apple AR/VR headset: What will Apple name it, how much will it cost
iPad Pro 2022 could come with Magsafe Wireless Charging: Here s all we know so far

News

iPad Pro 2022 could come with Magsafe Wireless Charging: Here s all we know so far
Apple makes it mandatory for employees to get COVID-19 booster shot

News

Apple makes it mandatory for employees to get COVID-19 booster shot
All iPhone 14 models to get 120Hz display, 6GB RAM

Mobiles

All iPhone 14 models to get 120Hz display, 6GB RAM

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire में मिल रहा Scar Megalodon Alpha समेत कई रिवॉर्ड पाने का मौका, जानें कैसे

कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन फ्री रिचार्ज वाला यह मैसेज हो रहा वायरल, जानें इसकी पूरी सच्चाई

Flipkart Sale: शुरू हो गई सेल, Samsung, Realme और Oppo के इन फोन्स पर मिल रहे जबरदस्त ऑफर्स

Realme 8S 5G Review: बेहतर डिजाइन और दमदार बैटरी वाला एक बढ़िया स्मार्टफोन

Free Fire Redeem Code for Today (16th January): इंडियन सर्वर पर आज गेमर्स को फ्री मिलेंगे कई धांसू Rewards

Latest Videos

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14
Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Safari 15 bug can let other websites track your recent browsing history
Apps
Safari 15 bug can let other websites track your recent browsing history
Apple AR/VR headset: What will Apple name it, how much will it cost

News

Apple AR/VR headset: What will Apple name it, how much will it cost
iPad Pro 2022 could come with Magsafe Wireless Charging: Here s all we know so far

News

iPad Pro 2022 could come with Magsafe Wireless Charging: Here s all we know so far
Apple makes it mandatory for employees to get COVID-19 booster shot

News

Apple makes it mandatory for employees to get COVID-19 booster shot
Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces free upgrade for all Ola S1 buyers

Electric Vehicle

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces free upgrade for all Ola S1 buyers

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers