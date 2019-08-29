comscore Apple makes Siri audio recording review process opt-in for users
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple makes Siri audio recording review process opt-in for users
News

Apple makes Siri audio recording review process opt-in for users

News

Apple is making a big change in the grading process of Siri audio recordings.

  • Published: August 29, 2019 7:35 PM IST
Apple Siri

Apple is finally addressing the issue with Siri recordings where contractors were found listen to user conversations. The Cupertino-based iPhone maker has said it will no longer retain audio recordings of its digital assistant Siri interactions. It also confirmed that it will use computer-generated transcripts to help Siri improve. “The users will be able to opt in to help Siri improve by learning from the audio samples of their requests,” the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The big change being that Apple is making Siri interactions an opt-in feature and not opt-out. This is in contrast to rivals who are making their digital assistant interactions an opt-out feature. Those who choose to participate will be able to opt out at any time. “When customers opt in, only Apple employees will be allowed to listen to audio samples of the Siri interactions. Our team will work to delete any recording which is determined to be an inadvertent trigger of Siri,” said the company.

Apple contractors listen to sensitive and confidential Siri recordings: Report

Also Read

Apple contractors listen to sensitive and confidential Siri recordings: Report

Earlier, taking a tough stand against contractors who listened to over 1,000 Siri recordings per shift including people having sex, Apple reportedly laid off 300 contractors in Cork, Ireland. According to a report in Engadget, after suspending the Siri “grading” programme last month, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker has now terminated it altogether.

More contractors throughout Europe may have been let go, said the report. “We know that customers have been concerned by recent reports of people listening to audio Siri recordings as part of our Siri quality evaluation process — which we call grading. We heard their concerns, immediately suspended human grading of Siri requests and began a thorough review of our practices and policies,” Apple said in a response.

According to Apple, Siri uses as little data as possible to deliver an accurate result.

Google admits that workers listen to your private conversations via Assistant

Also Read

Google admits that workers listen to your private conversations via Assistant

“Before we suspended grading, our process involved reviewing a small sample of audio from Siri requests — less than 0.2 per cent — and their computer-generated transcripts, to measure how well Siri was responding and to improve its reliability,” said the company.

“As a result of our review, we realise we haven’t been fully living up to our high ideals, and for that we apologize,” Apple added. Employees of Amazon, Google and Microsoft were also found listening to user conversations carried with their digital assistant. All the companies have now tweaked their rules and made it an opt-out feature.

(Written with IANS inputs)

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 29, 2019 7:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z now available on pre-order in India
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2 series launched in India
thumb-img
News
Redmi Note 8 Pro durability teased in a video ahead of August 29

Editor's Pick

Lenovo Z6 Pro will challenge Redmi K20 Pro in India
News
Lenovo Z6 Pro will challenge Redmi K20 Pro in India
Apple makes Siri audio recording review process opt-in for users

News

Apple makes Siri audio recording review process opt-in for users

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro tipped to launch in India on September 26

News

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro tipped to launch in India on September 26

OnePlus TV to run a modified version of Android TV OS

News

OnePlus TV to run a modified version of Android TV OS

Over 30,000 skills now in the 'Alexa Skills Store' in India

News

Over 30,000 skills now in the 'Alexa Skills Store' in India

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2 First Impressions

Realme XT First Impressions

Realme 5 Review

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Lenovo Z6 Pro will challenge Redmi K20 Pro in India

Apple makes Siri audio recording review process opt-in for users

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro tipped to launch in India on September 26

OnePlus TV to run a modified version of Android TV OS

Over 30,000 skills now in the 'Alexa Skills Store' in India

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple makes Siri audio recording review process opt-in for users

News

Apple makes Siri audio recording review process opt-in for users
Apple online sales and retail store get a green light in India

News

Apple online sales and retail store get a green light in India
Apple releases first iOS 13.1 developer beta

News

Apple releases first iOS 13.1 developer beta
Cashify launches e-store to sell refurbished gadgets

News

Cashify launches e-store to sell refurbished gadgets
Apple walkie talkie feature for iPhone reportedly shelved

News

Apple walkie talkie feature for iPhone reportedly shelved

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei ने गेमिंग के शौकीनों के लिए लॉन्च की Mediapad M6 Turbo Edition टैबलेट, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi ने गेमिंग के शौकीन यूजर्स के लिए लॉन्च किया Redmi Note 8 Pro Warcraft Edition, जानें क्या है खास

Realme अपनी नई सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन्स 4 सितंबर को करेगा लॉन्च, Realme Q इन स्पेसिफिकेशंस के साथ हो सकता है पेश

Redmi TV 70-inch 4K HDR display के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, भारतीय रुपये के हिसाब से 38 हजार है कीमत

Redmi ने लेटेस्ट लैपटॉप RedmiBook 14 को लॉन्च किया, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस


News

Lenovo Z6 Pro will challenge Redmi K20 Pro in India
News
Lenovo Z6 Pro will challenge Redmi K20 Pro in India
Apple makes Siri audio recording review process opt-in for users

News

Apple makes Siri audio recording review process opt-in for users
OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro tipped to launch in India on September 26

News

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro tipped to launch in India on September 26
OnePlus TV to run a modified version of Android TV OS

News

OnePlus TV to run a modified version of Android TV OS
Over 30,000 skills now in the 'Alexa Skills Store' in India

News

Over 30,000 skills now in the 'Alexa Skills Store' in India