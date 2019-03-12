Apple makes the rumored March 25 event official; expected to launch news and TV streaming services

Apple has just confirmed the much-rumored March 25 spring event with official invites to the event. Similar to past invites, the company has not revealed any concrete information related to what it is planning to reveal at the event. Taking a look at the invite, it is a GIF image that starts with a vintage movie count down revealing the Apple logo with the caption “It’s show time.’ Even though this does not really qualify as a confirmation, it does indicate that the company may launch its much-anticipated TV streaming service.

In addition to the TV streaming service, the company may also launch its News service while taking on the competition in both TV broadcasting as well as news publishing industries. As reported by 9to5Mac, this invite comes after a number of rumors indicating that the company is planning a services-focused event on March 25. As noted in previous reports, both the services have been center of controversy as a number of key players in the TV streaming industry including Netflix and HBO are not planning to be part of the streaming service while the proposed revenue distribution for it’s news distribution has ticked off a number of major publishers.

Rumors also indicate that Apple may also launch refreshed versions of its iPad and iPad mini lineup. Recent rumors about the devices indicate that the company is not planning to make any significant changes to the rumored iPad 7th generation and the iPad mini 5th generation. This means that both the tablets will come with a similar design, Touch ID and similar think bezels with refreshed internal hardware.

As previously reported, the rumors indicate that the company may not announce the new devices on the stage. Instead, the company is likely to simply list them on the website after the event. The report also indicated that the iPad mini 5 is expected to become more affordable while the iPad 7 will come with the same price of what we currently pay of the iPad 6.