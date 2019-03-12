comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple makes the rumored March 25 event official; expected to launch news and TV streaming services
News

Apple makes the rumored March 25 event official; expected to launch news and TV streaming services

News

This invite comes after a number of rumors indicating that Apple is planning a services-focused event on March 25.

  • Published: March 12, 2019 9:02 AM IST
Apple March 25 event

Image credit: Apple

Apple has just confirmed the much-rumored March 25 spring event with official invites to the event. Similar to past invites, the company has not revealed any concrete information related to what it is planning to reveal at the event. Taking a look at the invite, it is a GIF image that starts with a vintage movie count down revealing the Apple logo with the caption “It’s show time.’ Even though this does not really qualify as a confirmation, it does indicate that the company may launch its much-anticipated TV streaming service.

In addition to the TV streaming service, the company may also launch its News service while taking on the competition in both TV broadcasting as well as news publishing industries. As reported by 9to5Mac, this invite comes after a number of rumors indicating that the company is planning a services-focused event on March 25. As noted in previous reports, both the services have been center of controversy as a number of key players in the TV streaming industry including Netflix and HBO are not planning to be part of the streaming service while the proposed revenue distribution for it’s news distribution has ticked off a number of major publishers.

Watch: Apple iPad Pro 2018 Hands-on

Rumors also indicate that Apple may also launch refreshed versions of its iPad and iPad mini lineup. Recent rumors about the devices indicate that the company is not planning to make any significant changes to the rumored iPad 7th generation and the iPad mini 5th generation. This means that both the tablets will come with a similar design, Touch ID and similar think bezels with refreshed internal hardware.

Apple iPad seventh gen may launch with iPad Mini 5 with Touch ID, headphone jack: Report

Also Read

Apple iPad seventh gen may launch with iPad Mini 5 with Touch ID, headphone jack: Report

As previously reported, the rumors indicate that the company may not announce the new devices on the stage. Instead, the company is likely to simply list them on the website after the event. The report also indicated that the iPad mini 5 is expected to become more affordable while the iPad 7 will come with the same price of what we currently pay of the iPad 6.

  • Published Date: March 12, 2019 9:02 AM IST

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7 alleged case render confirms pop-up selfie and triple rear camera
News
OnePlus 7 alleged case render confirms pop-up selfie and triple rear camera
Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale again today: Price, specifications and features

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale again today: Price, specifications and features

Apple makes the rumored March 25 event official; expected to launch news and TV streaming services

News

Apple makes the rumored March 25 event official; expected to launch news and TV streaming services

Realme 3 goes on first sale today via Flipkart

News

Realme 3 goes on first sale today via Flipkart

30th anniversary of the World Wide Web marked by Google Doodle

News

30th anniversary of the World Wide Web marked by Google Doodle

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

OnePlus 7 alleged case render confirms pop-up selfie and triple rear camera

Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale again today: Price, specifications and features

Apple makes the rumored March 25 event official; expected to launch news and TV streaming services

Realme 3 goes on first sale today via Flipkart

30th anniversary of the World Wide Web marked by Google Doodle

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple makes the rumored March 25 event official; expected to launch news and TV streaming services

News

Apple makes the rumored March 25 event official; expected to launch news and TV streaming services
Apple iPad seventh gen may launch with iPad Mini 5 with Touch ID, headphone jack: Report

News

Apple iPad seventh gen may launch with iPad Mini 5 with Touch ID, headphone jack: Report
Apple CEO Tim Cook changes Twitter name after Trump gaffe

News

Apple CEO Tim Cook changes Twitter name after Trump gaffe
Smartphone Deals of the Day

Deals

Smartphone Deals of the Day
Apple AR-product to go into mass production by Q2 2020: Report

News

Apple AR-product to go into mass production by Q2 2020: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 3 की पहली सेल आज दोपहर 12 बजे से, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

आज के दिन हुआ था WWW का आविष्कार, गूगल अपने डूडल के जरिए मना रहा है 30वीं सालगिरह

आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगी Samsung Galaxy M30 की सेल, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

शाओमी Mi A2 की कीमत में भारी कटौती, जानें नई कीमत

LG G8 ThinQ स्मार्टफोन 22 मार्च को होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

OnePlus 7 alleged case render confirms pop-up selfie and triple rear camera
News
OnePlus 7 alleged case render confirms pop-up selfie and triple rear camera
Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale again today: Price, specifications and features

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale again today: Price, specifications and features
Apple makes the rumored March 25 event official; expected to launch news and TV streaming services

News

Apple makes the rumored March 25 event official; expected to launch news and TV streaming services
Realme 3 goes on first sale today via Flipkart

News

Realme 3 goes on first sale today via Flipkart
30th anniversary of the World Wide Web marked by Google Doodle

News

30th anniversary of the World Wide Web marked by Google Doodle