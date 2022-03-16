comscore Apple might begin manufacturing iPhone 13 in India next month
  Apple might start manufacturing iPhone 13 in India starting April
Apple might start manufacturing iPhone 13 in India starting April

The manufacture of Apple iPhone 13 was about to begin in January itself, but was delayed as the workers complained about the working conditions at the facility.

Apple is expected to start the production of the iPhone 13 model in India starting next month. The manufacture will commence at Foxconn plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, India from April, reported Business Standard. Reportedly, the process was about to begin in January itself, but was delayed as the workers complained about the working conditions at the facility. Right now, the Sriperumbudur plant employs about 17,000 people and operates in three shifts. Also Read - Microsoft Xbox Cloud Gaming gets better on iPhone and iPad

As per the report, the manufactured models will go for sale in the domestic and international markets. The report read, “The phones will be for both the domestic and export market. The production of the iPhone 13 in the Chennai plant was meant to start from January but had to be postponed after Apple suspended production following protests in December by women wor­kers about food poisoning.” Also Read - How to reset an iPhone in simple steps

As per the previous reports, back in December 2021, hundreds of workers at the Foxconn plant were hospitalised after they all suffered from severe food poisoning. The food poisoning happened at Foxconn’s dormitories, where most staff lived. A Reuters report also revealed that the workers were forced to live in dormitories without proper water supply in toilets. According to the report, these workers had to sleep on the floor in rooms that were shared between six and 30 women. After the food poisoning incident, Apple announced to suspend the iPhone production in Foxconn temporarily. Also Read - How to restore Apple Watch software with an iPhone running iOS 15.4

To this, Foxconn later responded with a statement, “We have been working on a series of improvements to fix issues we found at the offsite dormitory facilities at Sriperumbudur and to enhance the services we provide to our employees. We have implemented a range of corrective actions to ensure this cannot happen again and a rigorous monitoring system to ensure workers can raise any concerns they may have, including anonymously.”

Notably, it is not yet revealed what proportions of the phones manufactured will be exported to international markets.
  • Published Date: March 16, 2022 10:51 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 16, 2022 12:09 PM IST

Best Sellers