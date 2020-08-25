comscore Apple manufacturer Foxconn could set up factories in Mexico | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple manufacturer Foxconn could soon set up factories in Mexico
News

Apple manufacturer Foxconn could soon set up factories in Mexico

News

Foxconn is planning to take iPhone production to North America to circumvent tariffs

  • Updated: August 25, 2020 7:46 PM IST
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review (5)

The intensification of trade disputes between China and the United States may start to cause the reorganization of assembly lines around the world. Multiple gigantic producers of electronic components would be thinking about expanding factories outside China, mainly targeting Mexico. According to Reuters, among the brands are big names like Foxconn, Pegatron, and Luxshare. The first, directly involved in the production of the iPhone, would even take the assembly line of the Apple iPhones to Mexico. This would be a significant change in the “geography” of the device’s production. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2020 to now be assembled locally in India

iPhone production in Mexico

The change would be linked to the fear of increasing tariffs in negotiations between countries. That can also make life more difficult for those who produce in China and want to sell in the US. Potentially causing an increase in production costs that can increase the price for the consumer, or reduce profit margins. Also Read - After iPhone 12, Apple may discontinue iPhone XR and iPhone 11 Pro series: Report

Watch: BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

The choice for Mexico would have to do with a new agreement made between North American countries. It allows tariff-free export to the United States in some cases. This would also be beneficial for the companies involved and would avoid the bureaucracy of war between the US and China. Also Read - iPhone XR, SE 2020 and iPhone 11 get special price cut for Apple Days sale on Flipkart

Although the Mexican plan is still a possibility, it is a fact that Foxconn has sought to expand its operations outside of China. The company has also announced a $1 billion investment in India. Where the company will produce iPhones to avoid import tariffs in the country. Moreover, Apple recently said that it is now making the iPhone SE in India.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 to now be assembled locally in India

Also Read

Apple iPhone SE 2020 to now be assembled locally in India

The company has been preparing to create two distinct assembly lines, precisely to circumvent trade barriers. When directly questioned, however, companies did not comment on the matter or deny it. Foxconn stressed that it already has five plants in Mexico, but says it has no plans to expand that number.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 25, 2020 4:12 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 25, 2020 7:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Reliance JioFiber user can now access JioNews app: Check details
News
Reliance JioFiber user can now access JioNews app: Check details
Apple unveils first floating retail store in Singapore, to open soon

News

Apple unveils first floating retail store in Singapore, to open soon

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Tab S7 face green tint issue

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Tab S7 face green tint issue

Apple manufacturer Foxconn could set up factories in Mexico

News

Apple manufacturer Foxconn could set up factories in Mexico

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro receives MIUI 12 update in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro receives MIUI 12 update in India

Most Popular

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Reliance JioFiber user can now access JioNews app: Check details

Apple unveils first floating retail store in Singapore, to open soon

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Tab S7 face green tint issue

Apple manufacturer Foxconn could set up factories in Mexico

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro receives MIUI 12 update in India

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple unveils first floating retail store in Singapore, to open soon

News

Apple unveils first floating retail store in Singapore, to open soon
Apple manufacturer Foxconn could set up factories in Mexico

News

Apple manufacturer Foxconn could set up factories in Mexico
Apple iPhone SE 2020 to now be assembled locally in India

News

Apple iPhone SE 2020 to now be assembled locally in India
After iPhone 12, Apple may discontinue iPhone XR and 11 Pro series

News

After iPhone 12, Apple may discontinue iPhone XR and 11 Pro series
iPhone 12 Pro Max could get the 120Hz ProMotion display

News

iPhone 12 Pro Max could get the 120Hz ProMotion display

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix अगले महीने लॉन्च करने वाला है ये दमदार गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन

BSNL का धमाकेदार ऑफर, इन प्रीपेड रिचार्ज प्लान्स के साथ मिलेगा एक्सट्रा 5GB डाटा

Poco X3 हुआ FCC पर स्पॉट, 5,160mAh बैटरी, 64MP कैमरे के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Oppo भारत में लॉन्च करेगी सबसे पतले स्मार्टफोन Oppo F17 और Oppo F17 Pro, जानें क्या होंगी खूबियां

Nokia 125 और Nokia 150 फीचर फोन भारत में 1999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review
Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup
Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review
Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Features

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

News

Reliance JioFiber user can now access JioNews app: Check details
News
Reliance JioFiber user can now access JioNews app: Check details
Apple unveils first floating retail store in Singapore, to open soon

News

Apple unveils first floating retail store in Singapore, to open soon
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Tab S7 face green tint issue

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Tab S7 face green tint issue
Apple manufacturer Foxconn could set up factories in Mexico

News

Apple manufacturer Foxconn could set up factories in Mexico
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro receives MIUI 12 update in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro receives MIUI 12 update in India

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers