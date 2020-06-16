comscore Apple Maps in India now support Nearby feature | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Maps in India now support Nearby feature
News

Apple Maps in India now support Nearby feature

News

The service will allow iPhone in users in India to use Maps for searching restaurants, gas station and more.

  • Published: June 16, 2020 8:39 PM IST
Apple Maps

Apple users in India are now getting Nearby feature support on Maps. The company’s Map platform has lagged behind Google Maps in the country, but is slowly looking to make up for the lost time. Nearby feature basically lets iPhone users search for restaurants, gas station or chemist in a specific area. Also Read - Apple updates 16-inch MacBook Pro and Mac Pro with new hardware options

Apple users can tap on the search bar on Maps and get a drop down list of services available. This is one of the main features offered by Apple Maps in India. In addition to this, you can use turn-by-turn navigation which was launched in 2019. Apple has been working on localized features for the Indian market. And with iOS 13 we’ve come across the improvements made by the company. Also Read - Apple patents a new glass technology to make iPhone more durable

But it’s hard to argue that Google Maps is the undisputed leader of the pack in the country. After all, you have more than 95 percent users in the country with Android phones, on which Google Maps is the default choice for navigation. It’s not like you don’t have any other option besides Google Maps but it’s possible the company has kept other solutions on the sidelines.  One such example is MapmyIndia, which has been around for many years but never came into prominence with Android. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 leaked specifications out for all 4 variants; to begin mass-production in July

Video: Realme Watch Review

Now the company has joined hands with Huawei to offer its mapping solutions through Move app through its AppGallery ecosystem. This makes MapmyIndia the default navigation app for Honor and upcoming Huawei phones in India.

New Apple MacBooks

With just one week left until the annual developer conference, WWDC 2020, which will be the first fully online developer conference, given the circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, Apple has updated its 16-inch MacBook Pro to increase customization options. Apple is offering this model with AMD Radeon Pro 5600M graphics. This will be exclusive to Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch models. It is the most powerful graphics configuration that Apple offers today on its laptop. It represents a speed increase of 75% compared to the highest configuration available so far, the Radeon Pro 5500M.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 16, 2020 8:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung launches 10 new Smart TVs and all-new The Frame 2020 TV in India
Smart TVs
Samsung launches 10 new Smart TVs and all-new The Frame 2020 TV in India
New Xiaomi smartphone could be the Redmi K40 or Mi CC10

News

New Xiaomi smartphone could be the Redmi K40 or Mi CC10

Adobe Creative Cloud apps including Photoshop, and Premier get major updates

News

Adobe Creative Cloud apps including Photoshop, and Premier get major updates

OnePlus will soon let users find public charging station

News

OnePlus will soon let users find public charging station

HTC U20 5G, HTC Desire 20 Pro announced in Taiwan

News

HTC U20 5G, HTC Desire 20 Pro announced in Taiwan

Most Popular

Oppo Enco W31 Review

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Huami Amazfit T-Rex Review

Realme Buds Air Neo Review

New Xiaomi smartphone could be the Redmi K40 or Mi CC10

Adobe Creative Cloud apps including Photoshop, and Premier get major updates

OnePlus will soon let users find public charging station

HTC U20 5G, HTC Desire 20 Pro announced in Taiwan

Apple Maps now supports Nearby feature in India

WhatsApp new features: Multi-device, self-destruct messages

What is Jio Platforms?

Snapchat Camera Kit announced, will power camera in other apps

Adobe Photoshop Camera: Good app for Instagram lovers

Work From Home: Speed up your computer with these 5 tips

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple Maps now supports Nearby feature in India

News

Apple Maps now supports Nearby feature in India
PUBG Mobile top-grossing gaming app in May: Check details

Gaming

PUBG Mobile top-grossing gaming app in May: Check details
Apple updates 16-inch MacBook Pro and Mac Pro

Laptops

Apple updates 16-inch MacBook Pro and Mac Pro
Best Mobile for Gaming in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile for Gaming in India in 2020
Best Phone with Big Screen in India

Top Products

Best Phone with Big Screen in India

हिंदी समाचार

Tecno Spark Power 2 स्मार्टफोन 17 जून को होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया टीज

Xiaomi Redmi 9A स्मार्टफोन MediaTek Helio G80 चिपसेट के साथ जल्द होगा लॉन्च

यूजर्स की इस सुविधा के लिए माइक्रोसॉफ्ट ने लॉन्च किया 'मनी इन एक्सेल'

रियलमी ने फ्लैगशिप Realme X3 स्मार्टफोन को वीडियो जारी कर किया टीज

Samsung Galaxy A51 स्मार्टफोन को मिलने लगा नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट, जानें पूरी डीटेल्स

Latest Videos

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup
Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India

News

Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India
Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Hands On

Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

New Xiaomi smartphone could be the Redmi K40 or Mi CC10
News
New Xiaomi smartphone could be the Redmi K40 or Mi CC10
Adobe Creative Cloud apps including Photoshop, and Premier get major updates

News

Adobe Creative Cloud apps including Photoshop, and Premier get major updates
OnePlus will soon let users find public charging station

News

OnePlus will soon let users find public charging station
HTC U20 5G, HTC Desire 20 Pro announced in Taiwan

News

HTC U20 5G, HTC Desire 20 Pro announced in Taiwan
Apple Maps now supports Nearby feature in India

News

Apple Maps now supports Nearby feature in India

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Best Sellers