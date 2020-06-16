Apple Maps in India now support Nearby feature

Apple users in India are now getting Nearby feature support on Maps. The company’s Map platform has lagged behind Google Maps in the country, but is slowly looking to make up for the lost time. Nearby feature basically lets iPhone users search for restaurants, gas station or chemist in a specific area. Also Read - Apple updates 16-inch MacBook Pro and Mac Pro with new hardware options

Apple users can tap on the search bar on Maps and get a drop down list of services available. This is one of the main features offered by Apple Maps in India. In addition to this, you can use turn-by-turn navigation which was launched in 2019. Apple has been working on localized features for the Indian market. And with iOS 13 we’ve come across the improvements made by the company. Also Read - Apple patents a new glass technology to make iPhone more durable

But it’s hard to argue that Google Maps is the undisputed leader of the pack in the country. After all, you have more than 95 percent users in the country with Android phones, on which Google Maps is the default choice for navigation. It’s not like you don’t have any other option besides Google Maps but it’s possible the company has kept other solutions on the sidelines. One such example is MapmyIndia, which has been around for many years but never came into prominence with Android. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 leaked specifications out for all 4 variants; to begin mass-production in July

Video: Realme Watch Review

Now the company has joined hands with Huawei to offer its mapping solutions through Move app through its AppGallery ecosystem. This makes MapmyIndia the default navigation app for Honor and upcoming Huawei phones in India.

New Apple MacBooks

With just one week left until the annual developer conference, WWDC 2020, which will be the first fully online developer conference, given the circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, Apple has updated its 16-inch MacBook Pro to increase customization options. Apple is offering this model with AMD Radeon Pro 5600M graphics. This will be exclusive to Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch models. It is the most powerful graphics configuration that Apple offers today on its laptop. It represents a speed increase of 75% compared to the highest configuration available so far, the Radeon Pro 5500M.