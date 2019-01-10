Apple Maps in India finally getting turn-by-turn navigation feature

Google maps, which is the biggest rival to Apple maps, has always been the go-to navigation app for most smartphone users in India. The crucial turn-by-turn navigation feature, which was missing on iPhones and iPads, pushed several iOS owners to use Google Maps over Apple’s native solution. Now, the Cupertino giant seems to be finally rolling out the much-awaited feature in India.

Several iOS users took to the Twitter to report about this feature going live in India. We checked the app ourselves, and indeed the feature is present and working. The newly rolled out feature lets you navigate from one place to another and now, also shows directions for walking and driving.

One can now also book an Ola or Uber cabs using the app. Apple Maps also give information on different metrics like estimated time of arrival (ETA), and the total distance between your current location, and the place that you heading to. The moment you start the navigation, the app greets you with a Route Card, showing ETA and other details you need. One can also check different routes available to your destination. There is a Guidance Voice, which you can even mute or adjust the volume.

Watch: Apple iOS 12 features

In addition to turn-by-turn directions, one needs to tap the Details option located in the Route Card. This newly released turn-by-turn navigation feature is also accessible via your Apple Watch. The new update might help Apple Maps give tough competition to Google Maps as it is the most popular alternative among Indian smartphone users so far.