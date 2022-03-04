comscore Apple Maps, Weather app shows Crimea as Ukrainian territory
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Maps, Weather app labels Crimea under Ukraine
News

Apple Maps, Weather app labels Crimea under Ukraine

News

In 2019, Moscow asked Apple to show the region under Russian territory, at least within Russia

Apple Maps

Apple Maps has re-labeled Crimea under Ukraine

Apple users may witness a small difference in their world map if they are viewing it from outside Russia. The American tech giant has now labeled Crimea as a part of Ukraine. Prior to this change, Crimea wasn’t labeled under any country. The weather app is also complying with this new change. The move comes amidst the invasion of Ukraine by the hands of Russia. Also Read - Ukraine crisis: Cyberpunk 2077 developer ceases sales in Russia, Belarus

Until 2014, the Crimean peninsula belonged to Ukraine. Russian forces moved into Crimea in the year 2014 and established a pro-Russia govt. The Russian president Vladimir Putin later set up an expansive presence of the country’s army in Crimea. The UN General Assembly did not recognize the Crimean peninsula as part of Russia. Also Read - Ukraine’s pleas to unplug Russia off the internet has been rejected

Both Google Maps nor Apple Maps labeled Crimea either under Ukraine or Russia. In 2019, Moscow asked Apple to show the region under Russian territory, at least within Russia. The American company complied. Now, three years later, Apple has decided to re-label Crimea under the label of Ukraine. This also establishes the company’s inclination towards Ukraine in the Russo-Ukrainian war. Also Read - Tesla offers help to Ukrainians with its supercharger network

Google has not made any changes to its maps as of now. However, the company did remove a feature from the Maps application in order to help Ukrainian citizens against Russian aggression. The company recently removed the indicators that showed how busy an area is. This feature can be easily used to locate pockets of people hiding from the Russian invading forces. Even other properties of Alphabet Inc. such as YouTube have curtailed Russian state media and have removed the option to monetize videos.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 4, 2022 11:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple Maps, Weather app labels Crimea under Ukraine
News
Apple Maps, Weather app labels Crimea under Ukraine
Hero MotoCorp unveils Vida sub-brand for its electric vehicles

Electric Vehicle

Hero MotoCorp unveils Vida sub-brand for its electric vehicles

Samsung quietly unveils Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 smartphones

Mobiles

Samsung quietly unveils Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 smartphones

India gets another massive EV charging hub which can charge 1000 cars a day

Electric Vehicle

India gets another massive EV charging hub which can charge 1000 cars a day

Sony announces donation to provide humanitarian aid to the affected in Ukraine

Entertainment

Sony announces donation to provide humanitarian aid to the affected in Ukraine

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple Maps, Weather app labels Crimea under Ukraine

Hero MotoCorp unveils Vida sub-brand for its electric vehicles

Samsung quietly unveils Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 smartphones

India gets another massive EV charging hub which can charge 1000 cars a day

Sony announces donation to provide humanitarian aid to the affected in Ukraine

WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note

How tech companies are helping people in Ukraine conflict

Best 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Oppo Reno 7 | Realme 9 Pro+ | Vivo V23 and more

Affordable iPhone SE 3 to launch at Apple s Spring event next week? Here s everything we know

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple Maps, Weather app labels Crimea under Ukraine

News

Apple Maps, Weather app labels Crimea under Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: Cyberpunk 2077 developer ceases sales in Russia, Belarus

Gaming

Ukraine crisis: Cyberpunk 2077 developer ceases sales in Russia, Belarus
Ukraine s pleas to unplug Russia off the internet has been rejected

News

Ukraine s pleas to unplug Russia off the internet has been rejected
How tech companies are helping people in Ukraine conflict

Features

How tech companies are helping people in Ukraine conflict
Tesla also pitches in to help Ukrainians during these tough times

Electric Vehicle

Tesla also pitches in to help Ukrainians during these tough times

हिंदी समाचार

Google Android ऐप पर मिलेगा नया 'Dark Mode', होगा पहले से भी ज्यादा डार्क

Free Fire MAX में कैसे पाएं Assassin Coins (Silver) और कहां करें उनका यूज? जानें तरीका

Free Fire MAX के 5 जबरदस्त पेट, एग्रेसिव प्लेयर्स के लिए हैं काफी उपयोगी

Free Fire MAX Redeem Code: इस सप्ताह रिलीज हुए कोड में मिल रहे बंडल और वाउचर, जानें कैसे करें रिडीम

50MP कैमरा और 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ Moto G22 लॉन्च, आपके बजट में है दाम

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note

News

WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note
Best 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Oppo Reno 7 | Realme 9 Pro+ | Vivo V23 and more

Features

Best 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Oppo Reno 7 | Realme 9 Pro+ | Vivo V23 and more
Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini

Features

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini
Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts

News

Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts

News

Apple Maps, Weather app labels Crimea under Ukraine
News
Apple Maps, Weather app labels Crimea under Ukraine
Hero MotoCorp unveils Vida sub-brand for its electric vehicles

Electric Vehicle

Hero MotoCorp unveils Vida sub-brand for its electric vehicles
Samsung quietly unveils Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 smartphones

Mobiles

Samsung quietly unveils Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 smartphones
India gets another massive EV charging hub which can charge 1000 cars a day

Electric Vehicle

India gets another massive EV charging hub which can charge 1000 cars a day
Sony announces donation to provide humanitarian aid to the affected in Ukraine

Entertainment

Sony announces donation to provide humanitarian aid to the affected in Ukraine

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers