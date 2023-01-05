comscore Apple market cap falls below $2 trillion, losing $1 trillion in just one year
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Market Cap Falls Below 2 Trillion Losing 1 Trillion In Just One Year
News

Apple market cap falls below $2 trillion, losing $1 trillion in just one year

News

Apple fell victim to the tech casualty after its market cap fell below the $2 trillion mark for the first time since 2021.

Apple

For the first time since early 2021, Apple’s market cap fell below $2 trillion during trading on Tuesday, one year to the day after it became the first public tech company valued at $3 trillion. The fall meant that in just one year, the tech giant lost $1 trillion in market capitalisation.

According to CNN, like many other tech companies, Apple has been hit by supply chain issues. Its manufacturing in China has taken a hit due to a fresh wave of Covid infections in the only major economy combating such a crisis. The logistical disturbances in China have also made Apple rethink its manufacturing strategy, including relocating facilities outside of China.

On January 3, Apple’s shares were down by nearly 4 percent after a report raised concerns about consumer demand for its products, according to the report.

Nikkei Asia reported on Monday that Apple recently notified several suppliers to build fewer parts for some of its most popular devices for the first quarter, including AirPods, the Apple Watch, and MacBooks. Such reports have raised concern about demand for Apple products as well. Because of the economic downturn, the demand for the iPhone and other Apple products has weakened.

However, Apple is not the only company to suffer a massive reduction in market capitalisation.

While Apple’s market value has declined significantly, other major technology companies have experienced steeper percentage declines.

Amazon and Facebook-parent Meta’s shares have fallen by about 50 percent and 63 percent, respectively, over the past year, said the report. In comparison, Apple was down about 31 percent over the same time period, the report added.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: January 5, 2023 9:38 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 launched with improved ANC launched: What's new
Wearables
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 launched with improved ANC launched: What's new
Microsoft to support for Windows 7, 8.1 on January 10: What to do next

Laptops

Microsoft to support for Windows 7, 8.1 on January 10: What to do next

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC for cars of tomorrow

automobile

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC for cars of tomorrow

Asus launches 13 new laptops ahead of CES 2023: Check details

Laptops

Asus launches 13 new laptops ahead of CES 2023: Check details

Xbox Series S is costlier: See the new price

Gaming

Xbox Series S is costlier: See the new price

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple loses $1 trillion in market cap in one year

Redmi Note 12 5G series launch in India today: Live stream, specifications

Microsoft to support for Windows 7, 8.1 on January 10: What to do next

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC for cars of tomorrow

Asus launches 13 new laptops ahead of CES 2023: Check details

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Year Ender 2022: How meta, metaverse failed in 2022

With introduction of laptops category, 2022 was a great year for Infinix: CEO

DigiYatra: How AI changed the way we travel by air in 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?