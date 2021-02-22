Apple MagSafe wireless charging case on the cards for iPhone 12 series and newer

Apple is reportedly developing a new battery pack that will attach magnetically to the rear side of the device. The battery pack accessory which is said to be designed for the newest iPhones would wirelessly charge the handset. Also Read - Apple AirPods 3 leaked images reveal design similar to AirPods Pro

The magnetic battery pack will attach at the back of an iPhone using the MagSafe system. Some of the prototypes of the battery pack will have a white rubber exterior, people familiar with the matter cited. As per the Bloomberg report, the new accessory would differ from Apple battery add-ons for previous iPhones and won't serve as a full protection case. The Cupertino tech giant is said to have been developing the attachment for over a year, with a launch likely slated in the coming months. To recall, details of a battery accessory popped-up in a beta version of iOS 14.5, which was later removed.

To recall, Apple introduced a wireless charging mat in 2017 that offered to intelligently charge an Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods simultaneously, however, the product never took a concrete form due to problems in development. Apple had to cancel AirPower in March 2019 after the 'vaporware debacle.'

It isn’t clear whether the alleged magnetic battery pack would see the light of day. Apparently, the battery pack accessory was thought to have been under works for at least a year, however, development is said to have been slowed by issues with the software thinking the pack is overheating. If Apple manages to bring a final product on the table, then the charging pack would be the latest Apple’s iPhone 12 MagSafe accessories portfolio. Notably, Apple offers an array of MagSafe accessories that including leather wallets and MagSafe duo charger. Besides iPhone, MagSafe technology could likely come in redesigned MacBook Pro and MacBook Air in the near future.