Apple could launch two variants of the iPhone SE 2
  • Apple may be planning to launch two variants of the iPhone SE 2 models
Apple may be planning to launch two variants of the iPhone SE 2 models

The upcoming Apple iPhone SE 2 could be powered by an A13 Bionic chipset as the iPhone 11 Series.

  Published: January 7, 2020 9:26 AM IST
Apple could be planning to unveil an affordable version of the iPhone smartphone this year, under the moniker iPhone SE 2. The company is yet to officially confirm the launch schedule, a new leak about the iPhone SE 2 smartphone has emerged online giving us some new information.

Based on a Digitimes report quoting Apple supply chain sources, Apple is reportedly going to release the iPhone SE 2 smartphones in two variants that might be called the iPhone SE 2 and iPhone SE 2 Plus. The first model is likely to come with a 4.7-inch LCD screen with a similar design to the iPhone 8. It is also likely to have an A13 Bionic chipset as the iPhone 11 Series.

The Apple iPhone SE 2 smartphone is also likely to come with a Touch ID fingerprint reader, support for 3GB of RAM, and up to 128GB internal storage options. It could feature a single camera at the rear. Previously the alleged iPhone SE 2 also received 3C certification with a 5W charger. The iPhone SE 2 is likely to launch in the first half of 2020. It could come in several color options, with a price tag of around $450 (Rs 32,500 approximately).

Apple is reportedly also planning to launch the iPhone SE 2 Plus model, which will also have an LCD screen and a larger display size between 5.5 inches or 6.1 inches. The device may have already begun production, though, Apple is likely to make it official in 2021, as per Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple Analyst from TF Securities.

The Apple analyst also estimates that this year Apple will release several new, more premium ‘iPhone’ models, in 2020 and all of them could have an OLED screen. There could be at least four other iPhone models unveiling in 2020.

As per previous leaks, the iPhone SE 2 Plus smartphone is likely to launch in early 2021. The device will have a full-screen design like the iPhone X but lack Face ID. Apple is instead planning to build an in-display fingerprint sensor for this particular model.

  • Published Date: January 7, 2020 9:26 AM IST

