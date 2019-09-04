Apple iPhone SE with 4.7-inch display may launch in 2020

Apple is all geared up to launch its much anticipated 2019 iPhone lineup in the market. As part of the lineup, the company is expected to launch three iPhone models. As per past reports, the company is likely to launch Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11R. However, a new report has surfaced indicating that the company is also working on a separate iPhone mode. Digging deeper, it looks like the company is actually working on a proper successor to the iPhone SE.

New Apple iPhone SE details

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple is currently working on a successor for its iPhone SE smartphone. It currently offers iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 for purchase but things may change with the launch of iPhone 11. The report noted that Apple may stop selling the iPhone 7 after iPhone 11 launch. It also revealed that the rumored iPhone SE successor may plug the gap left by iPhone 7. As per information by Nikkei, the new version of Apple iPhone SE will feature a 4.7-inch display. For reference, this display size is similar to what we get with the iPhone 8.

Beyond the size of the display, the report also hinted that the device will feature an LCD panel. This will ensure that the overall price of the device is lower. The device will likely feature A13 SoC but we are not sure about the presence of Face ID. It is possible that the company may opt for trusty Touch ID like the inexpensive models of the iPad.

The report also speculated that Apple may price the upcoming version of iPhone SE at around $400. However, there is no concrete information on the pricing or the name of the upcoming smartphone. It did note that the successor for iPhone SE will likely to what iPhone XR was meant to do at launch. For context, Apple aimed the iPhone XR at a somewhat reasonable price of $700 to attract potential buyers.