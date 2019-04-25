comscore
Apple may be working on AirPods 3 and 3 Pro, could launch later this year

Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that Apple was planning to launch one mode of AirPods with “an all-new form-factor” with a higher price tag.

  April 25, 2019
Just little over a month after Apple announced the second generation, “New AirPods” in the market, new reports have surfaced online indicating that Apple is already working on the third generation of AirPods. A report indicates that the company is planning to launch two different versions of the third generation AirPods, the AirPods 3 and the AirPods 3 Pro. The fact that the company is already working on the next generation of hardware is not really surprising but the surprising part is the rumored launch date for the AirPods 3 and the AirPods 3 Pro. The report indicates that the company is planning to launch AirPods 3 by the end of this year.

A report on DigiTimes, also revealed that Apple is working on introducing noise cancellation along with the next generation of AirPods. It stated that Inventec, a Taiwanese company “will be the major assembler” for the next generation of Apple AirPods along with Luxshare Precision, a Chinese company. According to the information available, Apple is looking at raising the bar with the AirPods 3 when it comes to wireless earphones in the market. This is likely a measure to combat the more recent wireless offering by other companies in the wireless earphones and headphones segment.

Considering that the upcoming Apple AirPods 3 will come with noise cancellation, this move hints that the upcoming AirPods are likely to consume a significant amount of power when compared to the second generation the “New AirPods”. This is because the noise canceling feature requires power to function. Immediately after this report, another one by AppleInsider surfaced online giving us more information about possible time-frame for the launch.

As part of the report, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that Apple was planning to launch one mode of AirPods with “an all-new form-factor” with a higher price tag. The second one was likely to be similar to the current AirPods in the market in terms of the design and the price point. Apple is also expected to improve the assembly yields with the upcoming AirPods while saving the space on the inside of the earphones while cutting on the cost.

