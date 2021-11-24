comscore Apple may open stores in two Indian cities. How will it affect iPhone prices?
Apple may finally open official stores in two Indian cities. Could this translate to cheaper iPhones?

Apple has reportedly posted numerous job applications for work at the upcoming official stores. The positions are mostly based out of Mumbai and Delhi

Apple Store India

Apple Stores in India could benefit buyers who would like a physical store experience

Apple has finally disclosed its plans to open its official store in India. Apple fans have been demanding for the outlets for years. Head Public Policy & Strategy at Apple, Saloni Gupta shared a LinkedIn post announcing the arrival of Apple Stores in India. The post does not share the exact timeline of the launch but the company is expected to launch it soon. Also Read - Apple HomePod mini is now available in new colours in India: Check details

Apple is expected to start with Mumbai and Delhi respectively and later expand to other cities. The American tech brand was rumoured to launch the store last year but Covid-19 pandemic most likely pushed back the plans. However, it seems Apple is now ready to set up their first stores in India. Also Read - You can buy Apple smartwatch from 1988 for Rs 37 Lakh: Details here

Apple is also hiring new employees for its upcoming stores. This was also confirmed by Gupta’s post on her LinkedIn account. She also shared a link to apply for the jobs. However, the link is not working for now. The website is under maintenance and it stated, “We’ll be back. We are busy making updates and we will be back soon.” Also Read - Apple patents a Notebook-like foldable device with a split screen

According to an India Today report, Apple has posted numerous job applications for work at the upcoming stores. The job listings are listed with two locations which are either Mumbai or Delhi.

Will the opening of the official Apple stores reduce prices of iPhones?

Apple opened its first official online store in India last year and that brought in numerous benefits for buyers. One of the biggest benefits came in the form of the Apple Trade-In option. This allowed buyers to exchange their iPhones and select Android smartphones for a substantial credit while buying a new device.

The same benefit is expected to be available with the Apple retail outlets. The buyers are also expected to be able to get an accurate value of their old device within the store. Apart from the benefits being carried over from the online stores, the physical stores will provide the buyer with better guidance to choose the right product. Additionally, it will be easier for buyers to just get instant resolution to problems with any of the devices they buy from the store.

  • Published Date: November 24, 2021 4:37 PM IST

