Apple may launch a 16-inch MacBook Pro, new iPad Pro this month

The 16-inch MacBook Pro display could come with smaller bezels as the existing MacBook Pro 15-inch. A new iPad Pro could also be launched.

  Published: October 4, 2019 12:54 PM IST
Last month, Apple announced three new iPhones. These include the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. And like every year, there will likely be an October event where the company will unveil a new line-up of products. This year, Apple is expected to unveil a refreshed iPad Pro along with Apple Tags items trackers. But an even more interesting product could be the 16-inch MacBook Pro with scissor keyboard. Here is what we know so far.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro detailed

Based on the reports that we have come across, the new MacBook Pro will come with the same physical size as the 15-inch MacBook Pro. However, the new model will come with smaller bezels, thus making way for a larger display. The display will reportedly feature a 3072×1920 resolution.

New Apple iPad Pro

The current 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro designs debuted in October 2018. Apple might upgrade these high-end tablets this time. The A13 Bionic chip debuting in the iPhone 11 lineup will also make it to the iPad Pro. Apple might also launch its item tracker similar to the popular tile products ‘Apple Tag’.

It is a small gadget that is attached to items to make them easily findable. It is integrated with augmented reality features to help users easily find their lost items.

New Apple AirPods 3

The new iOS 13.2 beta update has revealed key details of the upcoming AirPods. They will reportedly be called AirPods 3 and come with a noise-canceling feature apparently called “focus mode.” Reports also hinted that they will be water-resistant.

Apple hosted an event on October 30, 2018, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, New York City. This year again it is expected to hold the event around the same time, MacRumors reported. No pricing details of 16-inch MacBook Pro are available.

With inputs from IANS. 

