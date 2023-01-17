comscore Apple may launch new MacBook Pro today: Here's what to expect
Apple may launch new MacBook Pro today: Here's what to expect

Apple's upcoming virtual reality (VR) headset or another M2-series chip update in Macs. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had mentioned last year that the new VR headset is likely to be announced this month.

Highlights

  • Apple is set to make an announcement today.
  • The event will be hardware related.
  • It is expected to be the long-awaited M2-series MacBook Pro update.
Apple may launch new MacBook Pro today: Here's what to expect

Apple is set to make an announcement on Tuesday, according to Apple leaker Jon Prosser, and a new MacBook Pro is likely to debut at the event. While Prosser said that the tech giant will share something in its PR newsroom, his collaborator Ian Zelbo mentioned that it will be hardware related and is expected to be the long-awaited M2-series MacBook Pro updates, reports AppleInsider. Also Read - Half of the world’s iPhones could be made in India by 2027: Report

However, if it is hardware, previous rumours point to two possibilities– Apple’s upcoming virtual reality (VR) headset or another M2-series chip update in Macs. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had mentioned last year that the new VR headset is likely to be announced this month, but earlier this month he claimed that the mass shipment of the headsets would be delayed to the end of quarter 2 (Q2) or quarter 3 (Q3) this year. Also Read - Mahindra XUV400 EV launched in India; Price starts at Rs. 15.99 lakh: Check details

According to Kuo, the reason for the delay is that the development of the headsets was behind schedule “due to issues with mechanical component drop testing and the availability of software development tools.” Moreover, the M2 Pro and M2 Max versions of the MacBook Pro were expected for sometime in 2022, but Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently pushed those predictions late into 2023, the report said. Also Read - OnePlus 11R production reportedly begins in India, may launch in April or May

Meanwhile, Apple Arcade has launched a new puzzle game ‘Illustrated’ which is from the makers of another puzzle game ‘Patterned’, and brought updates to a few games, including ‘Grindstone’. The new game immerses players in illustrations and the stories behind them, and features creative gameplay that merges jigsaw and word puzzles, the company said in a statement.

Every correctly-placed piece lets the illustration come alive with colour while the words of the story are slowly revealed. In a collaboration with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam for the museum’s 50th anniversary, the new game features select galleries– Van Gogh’s Early Years and Van Gogh in Paris.

The company is also planning to add more galleries from the museum later this year.

  Published Date: January 17, 2023 10:18 AM IST
