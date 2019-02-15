Apple may launch Red variants of iPhone XS and XS Max in coming weeks: Report

A new report on the internet has claimed that Apple will soon launch Red color variants of its iPhone XS and XS Max in the market. The report stated that the company is all set to launch the new variants of iPhone XS and XS Max “later this month”. Considering that this is not the first time the company is launching Red color variants of its devices, it is likely that the upcoming devices will part of its PRODUCT (RED) lineup. According to the report, the information about this launch was revealed by factory workers who were informed about the plans.

If we are to believe the reports then iPhone XS and XS Max will be the first iPhone variants with the new design to join this lineup. Apple launched iPhone 8 and 8 Plus as part of this lineup back in April 2018. This means that a February launch for the device will be earlier than the usual schedule. This information was initially spotted by Chinese website iGeneration from social media website Weibo. No other source has confirmed these plans so publications including 9to5Mac are taking this with a grain of salt.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max Hands-On

The report indicated that this Red variants of the devices are being rolled out in the market to give a boost to iPhone XS sales after a period of weak demand. As previously reported, Apple admitted that it did not anticipate the decreasing demand for iPhones in the last couple of months. The report also indicated that the company is likely to launch the new variants under the banner “China Red” rather than PRODUCT (RED) in the Chinese market.

This information comes right after plans for the launch of Apples’ TV streaming service were revealed. According to previous reports, the company is planning to launch its much-anticipated TV streaming service in April. A new report also indicates that the company may reveal the service in April but the actual launch is still months away.