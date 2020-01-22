comscore Apple may launch smart keyboard with scissor design in 2020
Apple may launch smart keyboard with scissor design in 2020

Apple is reportedly planning to launch an updated Smart Keyboard with a scissor-switch design. It is also expected to unveil its next-generation iPad and iPad Pro models in 2020.

  • Updated: January 22, 2020 1:30 PM IST
Apple Store Hong Kong Logo Stock

Image Credit: Karthekayan Iyer

If rumors are to be believed, Apple is planning to launch an updated Smart Keyboard with a scissor-switch design. The Cupertino giant is also expected to unveil its next-generation iPad and iPad Pro models in 2020. To recall, Apple introduced its scissor-switch keyboard design with the 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2019. A lot of other MacBooks might also get the keyboard in 2020. CultofMac first reported about the same.

In July 2019, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo asserted that iPad keyboards would stick with a rubber dome design rather than scissor switches in 2020-21. Kuo recently revealed that the iPhone maker is expected to release new iPad Pro models with rear 3D sensing in the first half of 2020. Kuo in a research note with TF International Securities said the iPad Pro models will gain 3D sensing through the rear-facing camera system.

Watch: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review

As per a report, Apple is expected to use a time-of-flight system, which measures the time that it takes for light to bounce off of objects in a room to generate a 3D map. Additionally, Kuo also reiterated that Apple plans to release its low-cost iPhone “SE 2” in the first half of 2020 too. Apple will be starting mass production of the new low-cost iPhone in February.

The iPhone SE 2 will use a 10-layer Substrate-like PCB (SLP) for its motherboard, the same technology used by the iPhone 11’s version. The iPhone SE 2 will carry the design from the iPhone 8 launched in 2017. The new phone will reportedly feature a 4.7-inch screen. The iPhone 8, which is still selling for $449 (roughly Rs 31,950), might be discontinued after the iPhone SE 2 launches. The new iPhone is also expected to bring back Touch ID. Apple could either use the fingerprint recognition service in the home button or use an in-display fingerprint scanner.

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: January 22, 2020 1:28 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 22, 2020 1:30 PM IST

