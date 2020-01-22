Apple may launch smart keyboard with scissor design in 2020

If rumors are to be believed, Apple is planning to launch an updated Smart Keyboard with a scissor-switch design. The Cupertino giant is also expected to unveil its next-generation iPad and iPad Pro models in 2020. To recall, Apple introduced its scissor-switch keyboard design with the 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2019. A lot of other MacBooks might also get the keyboard in 2020. CultofMac first reported about the same.

In July 2019, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo asserted that iPad keyboards would stick with a rubber dome design rather than scissor switches in 2020-21. Kuo recently revealed that the iPhone maker is expected to release new iPad Pro models with rear 3D sensing in the first half of 2020. Kuo in a research note with TF International Securities said the iPad Pro models will gain 3D sensing through the rear-facing camera system.

As per a report, Apple is expected to use a time-of-flight system, which measures the time that it takes for light to bounce off of objects in a room to generate a 3D map. Additionally, Kuo also reiterated that Apple plans to release its low-cost iPhone “SE 2” in the first half of 2020 too. Apple will be starting mass production of the new low-cost iPhone in February.

The iPhone SE 2 will use a 10-layer Substrate-like PCB (SLP) for its motherboard, the same technology used by the iPhone 11’s version. The iPhone SE 2 will carry the design from the iPhone 8 launched in 2017. The new phone will reportedly feature a 4.7-inch screen. The iPhone 8, which is still selling for $449 (roughly Rs 31,950), might be discontinued after the iPhone SE 2 launches. The new iPhone is also expected to bring back Touch ID. Apple could either use the fingerprint recognition service in the home button or use an in-display fingerprint scanner.

– With inputs from IANS

Features Apple iPhone SE Price 21499 Chipset A9 processor paired with M9 co-processor,64 bit OS iOS 9.3 Display Retina Display,LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors-4-inch-640 x 1136 pixels Internal Memory 16GB, 2GB RAM Rear Camera 12 MP iSight Camera Front Camera 1.2 MP with Face detection,Timer and Burst mode Battery 1642 mAh battery

