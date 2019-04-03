Apple may launch three OLED iPhones with new screen sizes from 5.42-inches to 6.67-inches in 2020

After launching two iPhone devices with OLED and one device with an LCD panel, it looks like Apple is looking at shifting completely to OLED panels. However, this shift may not happen this year with the 2019 lineup of iPhones. Instead, the company seems to be figuring out the groundwork for the switch in 2020. The company initially switched to using OLED panels with the launch of the iPhone X back in 2017. According to the latest information online, in addition to switching completely to OLED panels, the company is also planning to bring new display sizes in 2020.

The report indicated that the three iPhone devices will come with a 5.42-inch display on the smallest end, a 6.06-inch on the middle, possible successor to the current iPhone XR and a larger 6.67-inch panel for the largest of the lot. This information was initially reported by Asian publication Digitimes and then later picked up by 9to5Mac. The report also stated that Apple is likely to follow the screen size and panel combination that it introduced last year with the iPhone XS, iPhone XS, and the iPhone XR.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max Hands-On

The introduction of new display sizes also indicates that the company may be planning to bring a major design change to the iPhone device lineup in 2020. The report stated that the 6.67-inch display panel iPhone may not be “much bigger” than the current iPhone XS Max depending on the size of the bezels and borders. The report also indicated that the iPhone XR successor two years down the line is likely to come with a similar 6.06-inch display which is rounded up to 6.1-inch by the company.

The switch from LCD to OLED will provide iPhone XR successor with better contrast levels, and also possibly better battery backup with the help of darker-wall paper or UI elements. Talking about the iPhone XS successor, 5.42-inch is considerably smaller than the current 5.8-inch size. Though, iPhone SE and all other advocates of a small-sized device are likely to rejoice with this information through the device is still about one and a half years away. The report also indicated that Apple is planning to use a new OLED manufacturing process from Samsung or LG to ensure that the cost of making OLED panels is cheaper.