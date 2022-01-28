comscore Apple may soon let you use FaceID with your mask on
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple may let you use FaceID with a mask in the next iOS update
News

Apple may let you use FaceID with a mask in the next iOS update

News

This feature is expected to be available with iOS 15.4 update.

Apple FaceID

Image: Apple

Using FaceID for unlocking an iPhone and iPads has become much of a hassle ever since the Covid-19 pandemic forced people to wear face masks everywhere. Apple addressed this issue with iOS 13.5 update by allowing the FaceID feature to detect if the user was wearing a mask and quickly ask for a passcode instead of trying to authenticate using a user’s face. With the iOS 14.5 update, the company went a step ahead by letting people with Apple Watches unlock iPhones while wearing a mask as long as their watches were close by. Now, word is that Apple is working on a new feature that will enable iPhone users to use FaceID while wearing a mask. Also Read - Apple could finally be working on a game console, after 24 years of discontinuing its original console

According to a report by Brandon Butch and MacRumours, Apple is working on a feature that will enable iPhone users to unlock their iPhones while wearing a face mask. Screenshots of the feature shared on Twitter show that the FaceID will use the area around the eyes to identify a person and unlock the iPhone. However, it warns that the feature will work ‘most accurately’ only when it is set-up for full face recognition. Also Read - Explained: Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

“FaceID is the most accurate when it’s set up for full-face recognition only. To use FaceID while wearing a mask, iPhone can recognise the unique features around the eye area to authenticate,” Apple says while setting up the feature.

Furthermore, the report says that Apple’s iPhone users will get special toggles in Apple’s Settings app to enable FaceID while using a mask. There is a new ‘Use Face ID with a Mask’ toggle button that can be turned on to enable this feature. Interestingly, there is a new feature to ‘Add Glasses’ to make Face ID more accurate when you’re wearing glasses and a mask at the same time.

As far as availability is concerned, this new feature is expected to arrive with the iOS 15.4 update. While the supported models aren’t known at this time but it isn’t hard to guess that this feature will be available on all the iPhones and iPads that support FaceID, which includes iPhone X and newer models, second-gen 12.9-inch and second-gen 11-inch iPad Pro and newer models.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 28, 2022 9:12 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

India s electronic goods export up by 49% in 2021, says govt
News
India s electronic goods export up by 49% in 2021, says govt
Google employees to get even more paid vacation and parental leaves

News

Google employees to get even more paid vacation and parental leaves

Vivo Y75 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC launched in India

Mobiles

Vivo Y75 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC launched in India

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Plus might launch in India in February: Check specifications, price, features

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Plus might launch in India in February: Check specifications, price, features

Disney+ confirms to launch in 50 more countries: Check details

Entertainment

Disney+ confirms to launch in 50 more countries: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

India s electronic goods export up by 49% in 2021, says govt

Google employees to get even more paid vacation and parental leaves

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Plus might launch in India in February: Check specifications, price, features

Union Budget Mobile App goes live: How to download

Apple may soon let you use FaceID with your mask on

Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: What s new?

Micromax IN Note 2 alternatives that you might want to consider buying

What is a supercomputer and where is it used?

Have an old CD or DVD lying around? Try this DIY hologram projector

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple may soon let you use FaceID with your mask on

News

Apple may soon let you use FaceID with your mask on
Apple could finally be working on a game console, after 24 years of discontinuing its original console

Gaming

Apple could finally be working on a game console, after 24 years of discontinuing its original console
Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

Features

Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back
Contactless payments feature coming to iPhones soon

News

Contactless payments feature coming to iPhones soon
How to get 5 months of Apple Music for free via Shazam

How To

How to get 5 months of Apple Music for free via Shazam

हिंदी समाचार

Apple iPhone 14 में होगा बड़ा बदलाव, बिना फिजिकल SIM कार्ड सपोर्ट के हो सकता है लॉन्च

Garena Free Fire की 5 लोकप्रिय और मजेदार पेट स्किन, गेम जीतने में करेंगी मदद

Battlegrounds Mobile India से हटा दिए गए ये दो इवेंट, जानें बचे हुए टोकन को कब तक कर सकते हैं एक्सचेंज

Tata Sky बना Tata Play, DTH के साथ मिलेगा Netflix का एक्सेस

PUBG: Battlegrounds का Epic Fails Event, बस शेयर करें गेम के मजेदार पल और पाएं रिवॉर्ड

Latest Videos

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features
Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

India s electronic goods export up by 49% in 2021, says govt
News
India s electronic goods export up by 49% in 2021, says govt
Google employees to get even more paid vacation and parental leaves

News

Google employees to get even more paid vacation and parental leaves
Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Plus might launch in India in February: Check specifications, price, features

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Plus might launch in India in February: Check specifications, price, features
Union Budget Mobile App goes live: How to download

Apps

Union Budget Mobile App goes live: How to download
Apple may soon let you use FaceID with your mask on

News

Apple may soon let you use FaceID with your mask on

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers