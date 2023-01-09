comscore Apple to focus on AR/VR headset in 2023 and might not bring major changes in iOS 17
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple May Not Bring Major Change Ios 17 Focus To Ar Headset Xros
News

Apple might not bring major changes with iOS 17, shifts focus to AR headset

News

Gurman said that Apple is not planning major updates for its iPad, AirPods, Apple TV, or Apple Watch product lines for 2023.

Highlights

  • iOS 17 is codenamed 'Dawn' and macOS 14 is codenamed 'Sunburst'.
  • Gurman said that Apple is not planning major updates for its iPad, AirPods, Apple TV, or Apple Watch product lines for 2023.
  • Talking about the Apple Watch, Gurman said that he does not expect major hardware changes this year.
Apple Reality Pro

Tech giant Apple‘s upcoming major update, iOS 17, will reportedly not bring any major changes as its engineers are focusing more on its upcoming augmented reality (AR) — mixed reality (MR) headset. Also Read - Apple may launch its AR/VR headset, Reality Pro, ahead of WWDC in June

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, iOS 17 which is codenamed ‘Dawn’ and macOS 14 which is codenamed ‘Sunburst’ are likely to have “fewer major changes than originally planned” because the iPhone maker is focusing more on xrOS for the upcoming headset, reports MacRumors. Also Read - iPhone hacks: How to send invisible messages in iMessage

Apple to focus on AR/VR headset in 2023

Gurman also said that the tech giant is not planning major updates for its iPad, AirPods, Apple TV, or Apple Watch product lines for 2023. Also Read - Apple ditches plans to launch iPhone SE 4 in 2024: Ming Chi Kuo

Moreover, he said that there won’t be any “of note” improvements to the AirPods lineup this year, which might rule out the possibility of the release of a new version of the AirPods Max.

Talking about the Apple Watch, Gurman said that he does not expect major hardware changes this year, except for some small performance improvements to Apple Watch models, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the mass shipment of the iPhone maker’s upcoming MR headsets would be delayed to the end of quarter 2 (Q2) or quarter 3 (Q3) this year.

According to Kuo, the reason for the delay is that the development of the headsets was behind schedule “due to issues with mechanical component drop testing and the availability of software development tools.”

For the unversed, the release of Apple’s AR/VR headset is tipped to be ahead of WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2023, which will most likely commence in June. The headset will then reach consumers in the fall of 2023.

The Apple iPhone 15 lineup launching this year is expected to entirely support Dynamic Island, which hints that we may see a Pro-like display on the vanilla models. Speaking of Pro, the Pro models will have a titanium frame replacing the stainless steel from the 14 Pro lineup.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: January 9, 2023 5:09 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Mahindra Thar RWD launched in India at starting at Rs 9.99 Lakh, introductory price applicable on first 10k bookings
News
Mahindra Thar RWD launched in India at starting at Rs 9.99 Lakh, introductory price applicable on first 10k bookings
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta with Snapdragon 888+ SoC launched

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta with Snapdragon 888+ SoC launched

Realme 10 4G launches in India for Rs 12,999

Mobiles

Realme 10 4G launches in India for Rs 12,999

WhatsApp might soon let you report Status Updates: Here's how

Apps

WhatsApp might soon let you report Status Updates: Here's how

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G specs leak for India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G specs leak for India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple might not bring any major changes to iOS 17: Here's why

Mahindra Thar RWD launched in India at starting at Rs 9.99 Lakh, introductory price applicable on first 10k bookings

OnePlus 7 series no longer eligible for software updates

Samsung tipped to launch new dedicated chip in February

All iPhone 15 models to get Dynamic Island, iPhone 15 Pro to get titanium frame: Check price, specs and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Year Ender 2022: How meta, metaverse failed in 2022

With introduction of laptops category, 2022 was a great year for Infinix: CEO

DigiYatra: How AI changed the way we travel by air in 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?