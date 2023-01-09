Tech giant Apple‘s upcoming major update, iOS 17, will reportedly not bring any major changes as its engineers are focusing more on its upcoming augmented reality (AR) — mixed reality (MR) headset. Also Read - Apple may launch its AR/VR headset, Reality Pro, ahead of WWDC in June

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, iOS 17 which is codenamed ‘Dawn’ and macOS 14 which is codenamed ‘Sunburst’ are likely to have “fewer major changes than originally planned” because the iPhone maker is focusing more on xrOS for the upcoming headset, reports MacRumors. Also Read - iPhone hacks: How to send invisible messages in iMessage

Apple to focus on AR/VR headset in 2023

Gurman also said that the tech giant is not planning major updates for its iPad, AirPods, Apple TV, or Apple Watch product lines for 2023. Also Read - Apple ditches plans to launch iPhone SE 4 in 2024: Ming Chi Kuo

Moreover, he said that there won’t be any “of note” improvements to the AirPods lineup this year, which might rule out the possibility of the release of a new version of the AirPods Max.

Talking about the Apple Watch, Gurman said that he does not expect major hardware changes this year, except for some small performance improvements to Apple Watch models, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the mass shipment of the iPhone maker’s upcoming MR headsets would be delayed to the end of quarter 2 (Q2) or quarter 3 (Q3) this year.

According to Kuo, the reason for the delay is that the development of the headsets was behind schedule “due to issues with mechanical component drop testing and the availability of software development tools.”

For the unversed, the release of Apple’s AR/VR headset is tipped to be ahead of WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2023, which will most likely commence in June. The headset will then reach consumers in the fall of 2023.

The Apple iPhone 15 lineup launching this year is expected to entirely support Dynamic Island, which hints that we may see a Pro-like display on the vanilla models. Speaking of Pro, the Pro models will have a titanium frame replacing the stainless steel from the 14 Pro lineup.

–With inputs from IANS