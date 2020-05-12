Apple may move 20% of iPhone production from China to India

A new report suggests that US-based tech giant Apple will be moving a large chunk of its iPhones’ production to India from China. While Apple’s market in India isn’t the biggest, the move is more targeted towards exports via its contract manufacturers Wistron and Foxconn. Also Read - Apple AirPods Studio to come with head and neck detection: Check expected price and features

The report by The Economic Times reveals that Apple is looking to turn India into a new manufacturing base for its products. This will also reportedly help the brand diversify its [roductions outside China. The report states that Apple could be moving 20 percent of its production to India. This is a huge number, and the move would also likely positively affect the cost of iPhones in India now that they will be locally manufactured.

We expect Apple to produce up to $40 billion worth of smartphones, mostly for exports through its contract manufacturers Wistron and Foxconn, availing the benefits under the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes," said the report.

As per a report by GSMArena, mobile phone exports in India may surpass 100 billion by 2025. From 2019 to 2020, these export numbers were only 3 billion. Apple is already producing the iPhone XR in India via Foxconn. The brand has also manufactured other iPhones in the country prior to the move. This includes the iPhone SE (first-gen), the iPhone 6S, and the iPhone 7. These phones have however been discontinued.

Apple AirPods Studio could feature head and neck detection

In other news, Apple is gearing up for the announcement of its upcoming over-the-ear headphones, reportedly called the AirPods Studio. As per a new rumor, the Apple AirPods Studio could launch with a head and neck detection feature. This will, as the name suggests, detect whether the headphones are on the head (in use) or on the neck (not in use) and will play/pause media accordingly. Leaks have suggested that the headphones, which could also feature noise-canceling, could be priced starting $349.

