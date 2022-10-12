Apple has signed up with Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology (SMT), which could lead to the tech giant using hybrid OLED displays in the iPad Pro by 2024. Also Read - Apple rolls out new iOS 16.0.3 that fixes notifications, improves camera speed on iPhone 14 Pro

According to AppleInsider, the iPad and iPad Pro’s display is a key component of the user experience, therefore, supplier changes may indicate upcoming design modifications. In the event of one supply chain disruption, Apple might be getting ready for a significant iPad upgrade. Also Read - How to get rain alerts on your iPhone with this simple trick

Upcoming Apple iPad might come with Hybrid OLED tech

Taiwan SMT is to become a supplier, handling SMT processes for mini LED backlighting for the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro lines, according to a report by DigiTimes. Also Read - iPhone 14 is sending emergency alerts when users are on rollercoasters

If accurate, this will be Taiwan SMT’s first time in the Apple supplier ecosystem, the report said.

As per the report, “A hybrid OLED panel uses a glass substrate like rigid OLED panels do but also uses the thin-film encapsulation of flexible OLED panels. Sources said Apple isn’t too keen on using flexible OLED panels __ which are mostly used in premium smartphones __ some parts of the screen may look crumpled.”

Furthermore, the report claims that Apple is assisting with the expansion of its production lines using dedicated hardware for mini LED deposition.

The addition of Taiwan SMT could be significant for Apple as it could allow the company to improve its mini LED-based hardware until it can adopt hybrid OLED.

At first, this could be a much thinner display, which can make the iPad Pro even slimmer, but there are other applications on the way.

For the unversed, Samsung and LG are also working on a next-generation tech for OLED panels, known as Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG). This tech is also expected to roll out by the time Apple launches its first OLED panels for iPad. This is expected to go into commercial production after a year at least.

–With inputs from IANS