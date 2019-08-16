Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta

Apple hasn’t revealed the next iPhone launch date officially, but the strong word on the internet says ‘September 10’. The company on Thursday released the iOS 13 Beta 7 to developers, and the alleged September 10 date is been found hidden in the software.

As reported by iHelp BR blog, the latest iOS 13 beta includes an asset that hints at an iPhone 11 event date of September 10. Apple has reportedly kept an image in iOS 13 Beta 7, which is named “HoldForRelease”. This image shows September 10 on the calendar of the iOS 13 home screen. Last year, Apple’s iOS 12 included a similar image, with a September 12 date displayed on it. And the same day iPhone XS was announced.

Some reports also previously speculated the same September 10 date for this year’s iPhone launch. Also, as the 9to5Mac notes, Apple usually holds its iPhone event on the second Tuesday or Wednesday of September. Looking at last few year’s launch date, the company has followed the trend. If the September 10 launch date turns out to be correct, it’ll be a Tuesday again.

-Wednesday, September 9th, 2015

-Wednesday, September 7th, 2016

-Tuesday, September 12th, 2017

-Wednesday, September 12th, 2018

There are a lot of rumors about the new iPhones already. Most of it has revealed triple-camera system, but with similar design as iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Apple is widely expected to launch three new iPhone models, the third model is likely to succeed the iPhone XR. All we can speculate (and has been leaked too) is that Apple could be planning an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Smartphone case maker ESR recently leaked the alleged official names of the upcoming iPhone lineup. According to the leak, Apple is assured to rename the lineup a little with new names as the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. These names have been tipped on few more occasions, but we suggest you to take these with a grain of salt.