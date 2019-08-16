comscore Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
News

Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta

News

The latest iOS 13 beta includes an asset that hints at an iPhone 11 event date of September 10. Apple has reportedly kept an image in iOS 13 Beta 7, which is named “HoldForRelease”.

  • Published: August 16, 2019 9:35 AM IST
Apple-iPhone-XI-VS-iPhone-XI-Max-2019-leak-images-render

Image credits: Cashkaro and OnLeaks

Apple hasn’t revealed the next iPhone launch date officially, but the strong word on the internet says ‘September 10’. The company on Thursday released the iOS 13 Beta 7 to developers, and the alleged September 10 date is been found hidden in the software.

As reported by iHelp BR blog, the latest iOS 13 beta includes an asset that hints at an iPhone 11 event date of September 10. Apple has reportedly kept an image in iOS 13 Beta 7, which is named “HoldForRelease”. This image shows September 10 on the calendar of the iOS 13 home screen. Last year, Apple’s iOS 12 included a similar image, with a September 12 date displayed on it. And the same day iPhone XS was announced.

Beware! This Apple iPhone charging cable can actually hack your computer

Also Read

Beware! This Apple iPhone charging cable can actually hack your computer

Some reports also previously speculated the same September 10 date for this year’s iPhone launch. Also, as the 9to5Mac notes, Apple usually holds its iPhone event on the second Tuesday or Wednesday of September. Looking at last few year’s launch date, the company has followed the trend. If the September 10 launch date turns out to be correct, it’ll be a Tuesday again.

-Wednesday, September 9th, 2015
-Wednesday, September 7th, 2016
-Tuesday, September 12th, 2017
-Wednesday, September 12th, 2018

Image credits: iHelp BR (via 9to5Mac)

There are a lot of rumors about the new iPhones already. Most of it has revealed triple-camera system, but with similar design as iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Apple is widely expected to launch three new iPhone models, the third model is likely to succeed the iPhone XR. All we can speculate (and has been leaked too) is that Apple could be planning an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Watch Video: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR First Look

Smartphone case maker ESR recently leaked the alleged official names of the upcoming iPhone lineup. According to the leak, Apple is assured to rename the lineup a little with new names as the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. These names have been tipped on few more occasions, but we suggest you to take these with a grain of salt.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 16, 2019 9:35 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
TRAI may soon tweak Multi TV policy, reduce NCF charges

News

TRAI may soon tweak Multi TV policy, reduce NCF charges

Indian student gets 1 year jail term for using 'USB Killer' device

News

Indian student gets 1 year jail term for using 'USB Killer' device

Reliance JioTV app gets Dark mode with 5.8.0 update

News

Reliance JioTV app gets Dark mode with 5.8.0 update

Nokia offers an extra year of security updates to its first Android phones

News

Nokia offers an extra year of security updates to its first Android phones

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta

TRAI may soon tweak Multi TV policy, reduce NCF charges

Indian student gets 1 year jail term for using 'USB Killer' device

Reliance JioTV app gets Dark mode with 5.8.0 update

Nokia offers an extra year of security updates to its first Android phones

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta

News

Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
Huawei mapping service in the works

News

Huawei mapping service in the works
iPhone 11 series branding leaked online before official launch

News

iPhone 11 series branding leaked online before official launch
Oppo smartwatch may launch sometime in 2020: Report

News

Oppo smartwatch may launch sometime in 2020: Report
Apple tops Indian premium segment courtesy of iPhone XR: Report

News

Apple tops Indian premium segment courtesy of iPhone XR: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance JioTV App की लेटेस्ट अपडेट में जुड़ा डार्क मोड फीचर, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट

Apple iPhone 11 की लॉन्च डेट लीक, 10 सितंबर को हो सकता है पेश

Motorola Moto G7 और Moto G7 Plus यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, इस अपडेट से और बेहतर होगा स्मार्टफोन

LG G7 ThinQ को भारत में मिली Android 9 Pie update, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

Fitness band के बिना आपकी हेल्थ का फ्री में ध्यान रखेंगी ये 5 ऐप्स

News

Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
TRAI may soon tweak Multi TV policy, reduce NCF charges

News

TRAI may soon tweak Multi TV policy, reduce NCF charges
Indian student gets 1 year jail term for using 'USB Killer' device

News

Indian student gets 1 year jail term for using 'USB Killer' device
Reliance JioTV app gets Dark mode with 5.8.0 update

News

Reliance JioTV app gets Dark mode with 5.8.0 update
Nokia offers an extra year of security updates to its first Android phones

News

Nokia offers an extra year of security updates to its first Android phones