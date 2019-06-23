Apple may use Samsung displays in MacBooks, iPads

Apple MacBook Air is getting the first major redesign in more than three years, and now looks much more like the MacBook Pro. The new MacBook Air is built using 100 percent recycled aluminum, and features a thin and lightweight design. It also uses a faster 8th generation Intel Core processors as part of redesign.

Apple is expected to launch its 16-inch MacBook Pro along with iPad Pro tablets with OLED screens from Samsung.

Apple uses these high-end screens as a selling point for its iPhone XS and XS Max, but iPhone sales have been slowing and the company may need other places to put those screens, The Verge reported late on Friday.

In an earlier report, famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo talked about the launch of new Apple devices.

Kuo stated that the company might launch a new iPad with 10 or 12-inch screen in late 2020 or early 2021 and a MacBook with 15 to 17-inch screen size in the first half of 2021 equipped with mini-LED panels.

Kuo has also previously claimed that two new iPad Pro models will enter mass production between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.

According to media reports, the iPhone-maker may introduce OLED displays on the low-cost iPhone XR’s successor expected to launch in 2020.