comscore Apple may use Samsung displays in MacBooks, iPads | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple may use Samsung displays in MacBooks, iPads
News

Apple may use Samsung displays in MacBooks, iPads

News

Kuo has also previously claimed that two new iPad Pro models will enter mass production between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.

  • Published: June 23, 2019 11:23 AM IST
Apple MacBook Air: A complete redesign

Apple MacBook Air is getting the first major redesign in more than three years, and now looks much more like the MacBook Pro. The new MacBook Air is built using 100 percent recycled aluminum, and features a thin and lightweight design. It also uses a faster 8th generation Intel Core processors as part of redesign.

Apple is expected to launch its 16-inch MacBook Pro along with iPad Pro tablets with OLED screens from Samsung.

Apple uses these high-end screens as a selling point for its iPhone XS and XS Max, but iPhone sales have been slowing and the company may need other places to put those screens, The Verge reported late on Friday.

In an earlier report, famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo talked about the launch of new Apple devices.

Kuo stated that the company might launch a new iPad with 10 or 12-inch screen in late 2020 or early 2021 and a MacBook with 15 to 17-inch screen size in the first half of 2021 equipped with mini-LED panels.

Kuo has also previously claimed that two new iPad Pro models will enter mass production between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.

According to media reports, the iPhone-maker may introduce OLED displays on the low-cost iPhone XR’s successor expected to launch in 2020.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 23, 2019 11:23 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi K20 kernel source code released
thumb-img
News
Apple may use Samsung displays in MacBooks, iPads
thumb-img
News
Huawei ships 100 million smartphones globally in 2019
thumb-img
News
FedEx refuses to deliver Huawei smartphone in US

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi won't launch new Mi Max this year
News
Xiaomi won't launch new Mi Max this year
Huawei Kirin 810 beats Snapdragon 730

News

Huawei Kirin 810 beats Snapdragon 730

Xiaomi Redmi K20 kernel source code released

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 kernel source code released

Samsung Galaxy A90 might debut as Galaxy R series

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 might debut as Galaxy R series

Tata Sky revises 25 channel packs

News

Tata Sky revises 25 channel packs

Most Popular

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

Xiaomi won't launch new Mi Max this year

Huawei Kirin 810 beats Snapdragon 730

Xiaomi Redmi K20 kernel source code released

Apple may use Samsung displays in MacBooks, iPads

Huawei ships 100 million smartphones globally in 2019

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple may use Samsung displays in MacBooks, iPads

News

Apple may use Samsung displays in MacBooks, iPads
Samsung Galaxy A90 might debut as Galaxy R series

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 might debut as Galaxy R series
Samsung launching 3 new tablets in stagnant Indian market

News

Samsung launching 3 new tablets in stagnant Indian market
Case maker leaks Samsung Galaxy Note 10 design

News

Case maker leaks Samsung Galaxy Note 10 design
OnePlus among five top global premium smartphone brands

News

OnePlus among five top global premium smartphone brands

हिंदी समाचार

2 जुलाई को लॉन्च होगा Vivo के सब-ब्रांड IQOO का अगला स्मार्टफोन IQOO Neo, जानें क्या होगी खासियत

Coolpad 3 Plus स्मार्टफोन 26 जून को भारत में होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Huawei ने 2019 में दुनियाभर में 10 करोड़ से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन किए डिलीवर, भारत में 5G नेटवर्क जल्द पेश करने का लक्ष्य

मई में सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड किया जाने वाला दूसरा फाइनेंस ऐप है PhonePe

Samsung Galaxy A90 बिल्कुल नई Galaxy R सीरीज के तहत हो सकता है लॉन्च

News

Xiaomi won't launch new Mi Max this year
News
Xiaomi won't launch new Mi Max this year
Huawei Kirin 810 beats Snapdragon 730

News

Huawei Kirin 810 beats Snapdragon 730
Xiaomi Redmi K20 kernel source code released

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 kernel source code released
Apple may use Samsung displays in MacBooks, iPads

News

Apple may use Samsung displays in MacBooks, iPads
Huawei ships 100 million smartphones globally in 2019

News

Huawei ships 100 million smartphones globally in 2019