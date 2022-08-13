comscore Apple, Meta once planned to build businesses together
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Meta Once Planned To Build Businesses Together Report
News

Apple, Meta once planned to build businesses together: Report

News

As per reports, Apple and Facebook discussed "revenue-sharing arrangements, including a potential ad-free, subscription version of Facebook".

meta

Apple and Meta (formerly Facebook), at the loggerheads over privacy changes in iOS and App Store, once planned to “build businesses together” where Apple was in discussions with Mark Zuckerberg-run social network about how it could make more money from its ad revenue. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Reliance Digital e-store, ahead of iPhone 14 launch

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, Apple and Facebook discussed “revenue-sharing arrangements, including a potential ad-free, subscription version of Facebook”. Also Read - Telegram CEO Pavel Durov blames Apple for delay in major update

They discussed creating a subscription-based version of Facebook that would be free of ads. Also Read - Instagram, Messenger will soon get WhatsApp-like security feature: Check details

Apple also reportedly argued that it deserved a cut of certain portions of Facebook’s ad revenue from so-called “boosted posts”.

A boost allows a user to pay to increase the number of people that see a post on Facebook or Instagram.

“Apple, which doesn’t take a cut of advertising from developers, argued that Facebook boosts should be considered in-app purchases, according to a person familiar with the matter,” the report said late on Friday.

The tech giants could not reach an agreement on discussions that took place “mostly” between 2016 and 2018.

Facebook is struggling to patch its ad-tracking systems after Apple brought tough privacy changes in its App Store.

Apple introduced the “Ask App not to Track” prompt as part of iOS 14.5 in 2021 which has had a significant impact on various companies, including Meta which said that Apple iOS privacy changes will cost it a whopping $10 billion in 2022.

“We believe the impact of iOS overall as a headwind on our business in 2022 is on the order of $10 billion, so it’s a pretty significant headwind for our business,” Meta CFO David Wehner said earlier this year.

Apple’s iOS 14.5 update, released in April 2021, came with an App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature that has affected digital advertising for tech giants.

According to the WSJ report, Apple’s privacy move resulted in a “sharp business slump that has shaved approximately $600 billion from the company’s (Meta’s) market value in less than a year”.

A Meta spokesman said that the company has “made significant changes over the past five years to protect people’s data while also allowing businesses of all sizes to grow”.

–IANS

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 13, 2022 12:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Here s how much Samsung Galaxy Bud2 Pro cost in India
Wearables
Here s how much Samsung Galaxy Bud2 Pro cost in India
How to keep a stylish name on Instagram (Font)

How To

How to keep a stylish name on Instagram (Font)

How to cancel Netflix subscription

How To

How to cancel Netflix subscription

Top 5 phones to launch in August

Photo Gallery

Top 5 phones to launch in August

Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Reliance Digital e-store, ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check details

Deals

Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Reliance Digital e-store, ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple, Meta once planned to build businesses together

Here s how much Samsung Galaxy Bud2 Pro cost in India

Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Reliance Digital e-store, ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check details

Xiaomi s first humanoid robot can detect human emotions

Moto Tab G62 emerges on Geekbench revealing key details

Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: Launch date, top speeds, and cities for first rollout

Check Out The Top 5 Home Delivery Apps, Blinkit, Dunzo and More, Watch Video

OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 first impressions

Tech Gadgets to Gift To Your Siblings this Year under Rs 10,000, Rakshabandhan Special

Related Topics

Latest Videos

India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs 12000, Watch Video for details

News

India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs 12000, Watch Video for details
Check Out The Top 5 Home Delivery Apps: Blink it, Swiggy Insta Mart, Dunzo And More

Features

Check Out The Top 5 Home Delivery Apps: Blink it, Swiggy Insta Mart, Dunzo And More
OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship

Features

OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Watch 5 Series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Watch 5 Series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Launched

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999