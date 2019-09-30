comscore Apple might add LED-illuminated logo to future iPhones
  Apple might add LED-illuminated logo to future iPhones that will act as notification light
Apple might add LED-illuminated logo to future iPhones that will act as notification light

Do you think Apple should go ahead and make an iPhone with LED-illuminated logo?

  Published: September 30, 2019 2:55 PM IST
Apple iPhone 11 First Impressions (7)

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are now available for purchase around the world. That means only one thing: rumors about next year’s iPhone start making the rounds. There are already reports of Apple planning a major change in terms of design for 2020 iPhone models. They are also rumored to use Qualcomm-designed modems and support 5G mobile connectivity. Now, a new report suggests Apple might finally add LED notifications to new iPhones next year.

The iPhone maker is already set to adopt iPhone 4 style metal frame for 2020 models. Now, a patent application titled “Electronic Devices With Adjustable Decoration” suggests Apple logo will double as LED notification next year. The Cupertino-based company is considering adding a transparent layer on the back of iPhone with adjustable decoration overlapping this layer. In other words, this layer will change the appearance of the light that is emitted through the logo on the back of the device.

This transparent layer is aided by a control circuitry that can be used to adjust the appearance of the LED logo. This will allow for different light based on instance like a call or missed notification. An average smartphone user picks up their phone around 55 times every day, according to a survey by Deloitte. Most of the times, these users end up putting their phone down since the activity or message received is not really important.

With smartphones ditching LED notification light, it has become increasingly difficult to decide which event is important. It is interesting to see Apple revive a feature that has been removed by major smartphone makers. To recall, Apple used to illuminate its logo on MacBooks. But it stopped adding backlight to its logo on Mac as soon as they got thinner than their predecessors. However, it is important to note that this is still a patent application and it does not guarantee that Apple will follow through with it.

