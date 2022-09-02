comscore Apple set to make a few of its iPod models obselete this month: Check details
Apple might discontinue a few iPod models this month

Apple has said that the late 2012 model of the iPod shuffle will be marked as obsolete on September 30.

Untitled design - 2022-09-02T151047.874

Tech giant Apple is likely planning to declare some iPod models, including the last iPod nano, a few models of the final iPod shuffle, and fifth-generation iPod touch models, obsolete later this month. Also Read - How to transfer photos from your iPhone to Windows PC: A step-by-step guide

In a memo sent to authorised service providers, the tech giant said that the late 2012 model of the iPod shuffle, alongside the seventh-generation iPod nano and the fifth-generation model iPod touch, will be marked as obsolete on September 30, reports MacRumors. Also Read - Apple might start iPhone 15 production in India, China simultaneously next year

Apple has already designated the 16GB model of the fifth-generation iPod touch as obsolete, and it plans to add the 32GB and 64GB models to the list later this month. Also Read - WhatsApp will stop working on THESE iPhones from October: Details here

The tech giant discontinued the iPod nano and iPod shuffle entirely in 2017, while the iPod touch remained available until earlier this year.

When the iPod touch was discontinued, Apple’s marketing chief Greg Joswiak said the “spirit of iPod lives on” across other Apple products, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and HomePod mini.

–IANS

  • Published Date: September 2, 2022 3:26 PM IST
