Apple might have confirmed variable refresh rate for iPhone 13

iPhone 13 is quite an anticipated device right now. It is seen featuring in the rumour mill every other day, giving us new details to hold on to. While Apple hasn’t revealed anything regarding its 2021 iPhones yet, it might do so soon at an upcoming WWDC session. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days smartphone deals: Pixel 4a is star of the show once again

The session is said to reveal one of the most-rumoured features of the iPhone 13 and this is some exciting news. Here’s what it’s about. Also Read - iOS 15 vs Android 12: Which OS platform brings the most changes this year?

Apple might have confirmed this iPhone 13 feature

As per a report by PhoneArena, Developer Ryan Jones has suggested that Apple is scheduled to host a session on the last day of this year’s WWDC. The session is expected to discuss app optimisations for platforms that come with support for variable refresh rate displays. Also Read - WWDC 2021: Exciting iOS, iPadOS features Apple fanatics would like

This seemingly confirms the feature for the upcoming iPhone 13, considering it is hosting a dedicated event for app developers to get ready for the tech that it will make its entry for the first time on an iPhone.

iPhone 13 is definitely getting 120Hz. pic.twitter.com/R5OahOOdMw — Ryan Jones (@rjonesy) June 7, 2021

For those who don’t know, time and again, rumours have suggested that the iPhone 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max will come with a 120Hz ProMotion screen based on the LTPO tech. This will change the refresh rate based on the display content and will take less toll on the battery life. The display will most likely be made by Samsung, which has already included the same on its Galaxy S21 phones.

However, you should note that there are chances it might not be the case and Apple might just want to talk about the tech it is available on the iPad Pro.

More iPhone 13 rumours

Besides the addition of a high refresh rate, the iPhone 13 phones (the iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max) are likely to come with improved cameras with better zooming capabilities. The phones could come with sensor-shift stabilisation and more features.

The iPhone 13 could get Touch ID in the form of an in-display fingerprint scanner, along with the Face ID. There could be a smaller notch, bigger rear camera housings, new colour options, 5G support, bigger batteries, and more.

The iPhone 13 series is expected to launch in September, which is a few months from now.