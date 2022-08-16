Apple is likely to launch a new low-cost iPad at its upcoming launch event that is scheduled for October. The company might also launch an updated iPad Pro with the M2, Apple’s in-house silicon chip. The tech giant is also rumoured to launch the iPhone 14 series, iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and more. Also Read - iPhone 14 Pro to cost more and have 128GB base storage option

Apple might launch a low-cost iPad

As per a report by the Korean blog Naver, the said low-cost iPad will come with a big redesign that includes flat edges and a larger display. It is expected to come with an A14 Bionic chipset, support for 5G and a USB-C port.

Additionally, the upcoming updated iPad Pro is likely to come with an M2 chipset. Apple is also expected to announce iPadOS 16 at the event. It might come with minor updates and features for non-M1 iPads like Messages, Safari and more.

Apple is currently testing the new iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 software versions through both developer and public beta channels. A new report has suggested Apple will delay the release of iPadOS 16. That means while you can expect iOS 16 in September, iPadOS 16 may come out in October.

Additionally, Apple is planning to announce a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max next month. Apple may also introduce three new Apple Watches, including the Watch 8, a budget Watch SE model, and even a new Watch Extreme Edition along with AirPods Pro 2 at the event. Now, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is confident that there are no impacts on the iPhone 14 supply chain production as shipment schedules are going well.

Apple is expected to launch a new AirPods Pro that may come with support for lossless playback. It is also expected that the tech giant will improve the health management and fitness tracking features in the upcoming AirPods Pro.