Apple might launch an 'entry-level' MacBook Pro with M2 chip in 2022: Gurman

Expected to replace the current M1 model launched back in November 2020, this Apple MacBook Pro model might compromise on storage and display.

Apple launched two new MacBook Pro models in India last year at a starting price of  1,94,900. This year, the company is reportedly planning to launch a cheaper MacBook Pro model with the latest M2 chipset. As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman’s Newsletter Power On, Apple is likely to launch a new “entry-level” MacBook Pro in 2022 that is expected to be powered by the M2 chipset. This model might replace the current M1 model that was launched back in November 2020. Also Read - Apple MacBook Pro's notch design is a 'Smart way' to give more room for content: Apple

According to Gurman, Apple is likely to compromise on display, processor and storage to make this rumoured MacBook Pro model cheaper. The model might also ditch the much-loved Touch Bar. He further suggests that instead of ProMotion or miniLED, it will feature an LCD screen. On the other hand, the rumored MacBook Air is expected to feature miniLED display but not ProMotion. For the unversed, ProMotion is Apple’s display refresh rate tech that offers up to 120Hz refresh rate, depending on the content. Also Read - Apple MacBook Pro shipping delayed to late November: Report

As per a statement by Mark Gurman, “I’d expect the new entry-level MacBook Pro to match the high-end MacBook Pros by losing the Touch Bar, but key differentiators will be lesser displays, processors, and storage, and no ProMotion nor miniLED. It’ll be one of many Macs in the pipeline with the M2 chip, including refreshes to the 24-inch iMac, entry-level Mac mini and revamped MacBook Air.” Also Read - New MacBook Pro with a notch? Design and internals revealed hours before official launch

Gurman also reveals that in addition to the upcoming entry-level MacBook Pro, to be powered by an M2 chip, the 24-inch iMac, an entry-level Mac mini is also expected to launch this year. For the unversed, Apple is completing almost two years of its transition from the Intel chips which it previously used in Macs.

As per a recent report, Apple is looking to host a launch event on March 8. Apart from the new iPhone SE, iPad Air and the Mac Mini, the company is also aiming to publicly release its iOS 15.4 update, which is currently in public beta.

  • Published Date: February 7, 2022 1:40 PM IST

