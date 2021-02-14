comscore Apple AirTags, new iPad Pro to be launched in March 2021: Report
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple might launch the AirTags, updated iPad Pro in March 2021: Report
News

Apple might launch the AirTags, updated iPad Pro in March 2021: Report

News

Numerous reports suggest that Apple is expected to launch the Apple AirTags tracking device and the updated iPad Pro in March 2021.

AirTag Apple

(Image: Jon Prosser/Concept Creator)

Apple is expected to launch the AirTags as soon as next month, reports suggest. According to YouTuber Jon Prosser, Apple might launch its Bluetooth-enabled tracking gizmo via an online event scheduled in March 2021. Also Read - Google updates its YouTube app on iOS for the first time in 2 months

Earlier, there were doubts about the tracker being launched in India in the first quarter of the year, however, multiple reports around the launch have put those doubts to rest. Also Read - Folable iPhone could offer support for Apple Pencil: Report

Prosser also suggests that Apple might also take the wraps off its new lineup of iPad Pro.  Also Read - Amazon announces Apple Days sale: iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Pro, and more discounted

Prosser’s rumours about Apple products is usually true but last year the YouTuber couldn’t predict the launch of the tracker when he said that the AirTags will launch in November 2020. There were also speculations that the AirTags will launch with the release of iOS 14.3 during the company’s developers conference but that didn’t happen either.

Apple AirTags expected price and specs

In terms of features and specifications, the Apple AirTags is expected to come with U1 ultrawide-band chip that can also be found on the iPhone 12 and the HomePod Mini.

In order to pair it with the iPhone, users will have to download the Find My app on iOS, iPad and macOS. There tracking devices can be attached to anything from as small as your wallet to even bigger objects like travel bags.

Not a lot is known about the pricing of the upcoming AirTags. It is expected that Apple will price it close to the Samsung SmartTag that retails in the Indian market at Rs 2,499.

iPad Pro expected specs

Apple is expected to launch a refresh of the iPad Pro and is expected to come with Apple’s mini-LED display technology for better contrast and brightness. This will be the first Apple device to come with this technology.

The new iPad Pro is expected to be launched in a 12.9-inch size variant (also a first). The hardware might be powered by the company’s A14 Bionic chipset seen before on the iPhone 12 series and the iPad Air 2020. Also, the new iPad is expected to come with support for 5G.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 14, 2021 1:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple AirTags and new iPad Pro scheduled for March 2021 launch
News
Apple AirTags and new iPad Pro scheduled for March 2021 launch
Foldable Apple iPhone could come with support for Apple Pencil

News

Foldable Apple iPhone could come with support for Apple Pencil

PUBG Mobile Lite latest version now available for download

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite latest version now available for download

Amazon announces Apple Days sale till Feb 17: Check discount offers here

Deals

Amazon announces Apple Days sale till Feb 17: Check discount offers here

4G in India: A look at how 4G grew in India in 2020

Telecom

4G in India: A look at how 4G grew in India in 2020

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Google releases update for iOS YouTube app after almost 2 months delay

Apple AirTags and new iPad Pro scheduled for March 2021 launch

Foldable Apple iPhone could come with support for Apple Pencil

TikTok's parent ByteDance plans to sell its Indian TikTok assets to Glance: Report

Samsung Galaxy A12 could be priced under Rs 15,000 in India: Report

4G in India: A look at how 4G grew in India in 2020

Samsung Galaxy F62 India launch on Feb 15: Here's what we know so

5 upcoming WhatsApp features we are looking forward to launch soon

Top 5 Features of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that you should know about

Top 5 Made in India Twitter alternatives: Koo, Tooter and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple AirTags and new iPad Pro scheduled for March 2021 launch

News

Apple AirTags and new iPad Pro scheduled for March 2021 launch
Foldable Apple iPhone could come with support for Apple Pencil

News

Foldable Apple iPhone could come with support for Apple Pencil
Amazon announces Apple Days sale till Feb 17: Check discount offers here

Deals

Amazon announces Apple Days sale till Feb 17: Check discount offers here
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च: रिपोर्ट

150 रुपये से कम कीमत के इन रिचार्ज प्लान में अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग के साथ मिलेगा 36GB तक डेटा

Realme Narzo 30 Pro होगा बजट Gaming स्मार्टफोन! साथ में लॉन्च होंगे गेमिंग Accessories

Happy Valentines Day 2021: WhatsApp Stickers के साथ मनाएं वैलेंटाइन्स डे, जानें कैसे करें इस्तेमाल

Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro की लॉन्च डेट आई सामने, इन दमदार फीचर के साथ होगा पेश

Latest Videos

Top 5 Features of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that you should know about

Features

Top 5 Features of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that you should know about
Realme X7 Review: Is 5G enough?

Reviews

Realme X7 Review: Is 5G enough?
Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives

Features

Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives
Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera

Reviews

Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera

News

Google releases update for iOS YouTube app after almost 2 months delay
News
Google releases update for iOS YouTube app after almost 2 months delay
Apple AirTags and new iPad Pro scheduled for March 2021 launch

News

Apple AirTags and new iPad Pro scheduled for March 2021 launch
Foldable Apple iPhone could come with support for Apple Pencil

News

Foldable Apple iPhone could come with support for Apple Pencil
TikTok's parent ByteDance plans to sell its Indian TikTok assets to Glance: Report

News

TikTok's parent ByteDance plans to sell its Indian TikTok assets to Glance: Report
Samsung Galaxy A12 could be priced under Rs 15,000 in India: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy A12 could be priced under Rs 15,000 in India: Report

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers