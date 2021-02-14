Apple is expected to launch the AirTags as soon as next month, reports suggest. According to YouTuber Jon Prosser, Apple might launch its Bluetooth-enabled tracking gizmo via an online event scheduled in March 2021. Also Read - Google updates its YouTube app on iOS for the first time in 2 months

Earlier, there were doubts about the tracker being launched in India in the first quarter of the year, however, multiple reports around the launch have put those doubts to rest. Also Read - Folable iPhone could offer support for Apple Pencil: Report

Prosser also suggests that Apple might also take the wraps off its new lineup of iPad Pro. Also Read - Amazon announces Apple Days sale: iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Pro, and more discounted

Prosser’s rumours about Apple products is usually true but last year the YouTuber couldn’t predict the launch of the tracker when he said that the AirTags will launch in November 2020. There were also speculations that the AirTags will launch with the release of iOS 14.3 during the company’s developers conference but that didn’t happen either.

Apple AirTags expected price and specs

In terms of features and specifications, the Apple AirTags is expected to come with U1 ultrawide-band chip that can also be found on the iPhone 12 and the HomePod Mini.

In order to pair it with the iPhone, users will have to download the Find My app on iOS, iPad and macOS. There tracking devices can be attached to anything from as small as your wallet to even bigger objects like travel bags.

Not a lot is known about the pricing of the upcoming AirTags. It is expected that Apple will price it close to the Samsung SmartTag that retails in the Indian market at Rs 2,499.

iPad Pro expected specs

Apple is expected to launch a refresh of the iPad Pro and is expected to come with Apple’s mini-LED display technology for better contrast and brightness. This will be the first Apple device to come with this technology.

The new iPad Pro is expected to be launched in a 12.9-inch size variant (also a first). The hardware might be powered by the company’s A14 Bionic chipset seen before on the iPhone 12 series and the iPad Air 2020. Also, the new iPad is expected to come with support for 5G.