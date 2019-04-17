Apple might refresh iPhone 8 with faster A13 processor next year

Apple might bring back the iPhone 8, its smallest and most affordable iPhone that was discontinued last year. The Cupertino-based company is expected to launch three models as successor to iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max this year but in 2020, it could bring back the iPhone 8. A new report states that Apple is planning a different strategy for its small iPhone model and that will involve refresh of the iPhone 8 with an updated processor, which could be the A13 processor.

According to Taiwan’s Economic Daily News, Apple will use an “old bottle, new wine” strategy for its iPhone lineup next year. Apple’s iPhone lineup currently involves the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus on the lower end, followed by iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in the midrange, the iPhone XR as a LCD flagship and the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max as premium flagship. If Apple follows its strategy like in the past then the company will drop the iPhone 7 lineup when it launches new models in September 2019. leaving the iPhone 8 with 4.7-inch display as the smallest device in its lineup.

The report states that Apple will refresh the iPhone 8 with Apple A13 processor in early 2020, which will allow the 2017 model to remain competitive and making it a mid-range model than low price offering. In 2016, Apple took similar approach by refreshing the 2013 iPhone 5S and launching it as iPhone SE. The launch of iPhone SE paved way for those holding on to their 4-inch iPhone models to upgrade with a device offering better performance, improved battery life and camera.

In a separate report, Taiwan-based DigiTimes claims that the device will ship in March next year and will be priced at $649 for 128GB of memory. The iPhone 8 currently comes in only 64GB and 256GB storage options and is priced at $599 and $699 respectively. The iPhone XR starts at $749 and if the price stays the same this year then the iPhone 8 could help fill the gap in terms of pricing. Both the reports do not elaborate much but the premise seems like Apple wants to address demand for small screen models.