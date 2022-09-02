News Apple might start iPhone 15 production in India, China simultaneously next year

Apple analyst Kuo revealed that India is still six weeks behind China in terms of iPhone 14 series production.

Apple iPhone 14 series, which is expected to debut globally on September 7, is being assembled in India. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has announced that the process in India is still six weeks behind to that of China. He further hinted that next year, iPhone 15 production is likely to begin simultaneously in the two countries.

Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier suggested that Apple supplier, Foxconn’s iPhone production facility in India will ship the new 6.1-inch iPhone 14 almost at the same time as China “for the first time” in the second half of the year. He further revealed that India is usually one-quarter or more behind when it comes to production.

[Update] The iPhone 14's mass production schedule in India this year is still about six weeks behind China, but the gap has improved significantly. Therefore, it is reasonable to expect that India and China will be able to produce the new iPhone 15 at the same time next year. https://t.co/4hQFoMm9Eq — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) September 1, 2022

In the latest tweet, Kuo revealed that India is still six weeks behind China in terms of iPhone 14 series production. However, the two countries might finally start producing the iPhone models simultaneously from next year onwards i.e. during iPhone 15 production.

For iPhone 14 production, Kuo further wrote, “In the short term, India’s iPhone capacities/shipments still have a considerable gap with China, but it’s an important milestone for Apple in building a non-Chinese iPhone production site. It implies that Apple is trying to reduce the geopolitical impacts on supply and sees the Indian market as the next key growth driver.”

For the unversed, Apple used to assemble iPhone SE only. Now, the tech giant’s iPhone 13 series is assembled at the Foxconn facility in India. Foxconn is Apple’s biggest supplier for iPhone 13 series in India, whereas Wistron is responsible for iPhone 12 and iPhone SE.