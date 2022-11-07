Tech giant Apple has started working on a project to change its ‘Hey Siri‘ voice assistant trigger phrase to just ‘Siri’, to make the process simpler. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new feature is in development for the past several months, and it is likely to release either next year or in 2024. Also Read - Apple warns of limited iPhone 14 Pro availability amid Covid-19 restrictions at production facility

Apple might change ‘Hey Siri’ trigger to ‘Siri’

It means that to activate the smart assistant, the user would just need to say “Siri” followed by a command. This will help Apple to speed up the back-to-back requests for the voice assistant. Also Read - Samsung says Apple is likely to launch a foldable tablet by 2024

To make the feature work effectively, the company needs to put in “significant AI training and underlying engineering work,” as the smart assistant would need to recognise the single wake word in a variety of accents and dialects, the report said. Also Read - How to translate text using the camera on iPad with the latest iPadOS 16

The two-word trigger phrase “Hey Siri” makes the voice assistance more likely to recognise it.

In addition to this, Apple is expected to integrate Siri deeper into third-party apps and services and enhance its ability to understand the speaker and take the right action.

Earlier this year, Apple had introduced a fifth ‘American’ voice for its Siri voice assistant in the beta of iOS 15.4.

Apple’s user-facing interface called it “Voice 5,” but iOS developer Steve Moser reported that its filename referred to the new voice as “Quinn”.

The voice had arrived a little under a year after Apple added its last two American Siri voices, and stopped defaulting to using a female-sounding voice.

In other news, it is rumoured that Apple is set to launch a new foldable device in 2024. Samsung recently revealed that the Cupertino-based tech giant is working on a foldable tablet that will debut soon. Notably, Apple does not agree with the concept of the current foldable smartphones in the market, hence it will launch a foldable tablet instead of an iPhone.

–With inputs from IANS