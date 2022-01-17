Apple’s rumoured mixed reality headset finally has an expected price tag. As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman’s “Power On” newsletter, the AR/VR headset might be priced more than $2,000 in the US. Although it seems quite high, but according to Gurman, the expensive developments and components justify the sky-high price. We have seen Apple charging a premium for its hardware but with the headsets, the tech giant is doing so because of “some of its internal technologies.” Also Read - Safari 15 bug can leak your Google account info, recent browsing history

Apple AR/VR headset: When will it launch?

Reports have also hinted towards a delay in the launch of the headset. It is reported that the headset has hit a few development snags and hence, instead of 2022, they might not release until 2023. Also Read - Apple joins Meta, mandates COVID-19 booster shot for its employees

Apple AR/VR headset: chipset

In terms of internals, Gurman has suggested that the headsets are likely to be powered by the M1 Pro chip. According to a statement by Gurman, “I’d expect two processors inside of the device, including one on par with the M1 Pro in the MacBook Pro. Combine that with multiple displays—including super-high-resolution 8K panels—an interchangeable prescription lens option and advanced audio technology, and the costs add up. (…) The main reason for going with an M1 Pro over an M1 isn’t CPU speeds. It’s the need for more advanced graphics. As you may know, the M1 has an eight-core GPU, whereas the M1 Pro has 14 to 16 graphics cores.” Also Read - Amazon Republic Day Sale: From iPhone, OnePlus to Tecno, Samsung, check top smartphone deals

As suggested earlier, by both Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo, the rumoured mixed reality headset will focus on three fields, gaming, media consumption and communication.

Apple AR/VR headset: What will Apple call it?

Mark Gurman has given a few suggestions as to what will be the name of Apple’s first AR/VR headset. The three suggested names are Apple Vision, since Vision sounds futuristic, Apple Reality and Apple Sight/iSight. There are chances that Apple might call it Apple Lens or Apple Goggles.

It is expected that we will hear more about the headset and its features in the coming months, as the launch nears.