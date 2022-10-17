comscore Apple mixed-reality headset to feature iris scanning for authentication and payments: Report
Apple mixed-reality headset may feature iris scanning for authentication and payments

Apple mixed-reality headset will feature 14 cameras which would capture motion to accurately represent real-world movements on digital avatars.

  • Apple is reportedly planning to launch its mixed-reality headset soon.
  • Apple's headset will feature 14 cameras.
  • The mixed reality headset will be able to provide the user with the visualisation of invisible phenomena.
Apple mixed-reality headset may feature iris scanning for authentication and payments

Cupertino based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch its mixed-reality headset soon and now a new report has claimed that it will feature iris scanning to authenticate payments and log into accounts. According to a paywalled report from The Information, potential users will be able to scan their irises to quickly log into their accounts and make payments, similar to Face ID and Touch ID. Also Read - Apple mixed reality headset may let you see invisible things like laser security, gas leak

Compared Meta’s Quest Pro headset, Apple’s headset will feature 14 cameras which would capture motion to accurately represent real-world movements on digital avatars. The device is also apparently thinner and lighter than the Quest Pro, which weighs 722 grams. Also Read - Apple drops major hint at upcoming mixed reality headset

The mixed reality headset will be able to provide the user with the visualisation of invisible phenomena, such as a gas leak or a laser security system. The headset would use additional signals to show you what the naked eye cannot see. According to the patent application filed with the US Patent & Trademark Office (via Patently Apple), the Apple headset’s extended reality environments will allow users to see a visual representation of invisible elements “physical environment.” Also Read - Apple VR headset may launch soon, CEO Tim Cook drops major hint: Watch video

In addition to letting users see phenomena such as a gas leak or a laser security system, the mixed reality headset will also let users see sound waves as they tune their music instrument, detect the right position for the router by seeing Wi-Fi signals, check the airflow from an HVAC system, and check temperatures of physical objects, fluids, or gasses.

Reportedly, the Apple mixed reality headset will double as several different things, such as a head-mountable system, a pair of contact lenses, headphones, speakers, speaker arrays, an input system with a handheld controller, desktop computer or laptop, a heads-up display, a vehicle windshield, and a projection-based system.

Apple has also trademarked some names that could be related to the upcoming headset. Also Read – Apple mixed reality headset may let you see invisible things like laser security, gas leak. Bloomberg has reported the new trademark filed by Apple includes the following names: ‘Reality One’, ‘Reality Pro’, and ‘Reality Processor’. While these names do not necessarily refer to the headset, they show Apple is making progress. The term ‘Reality’ in particular is beginning to define the headset considering Apple was working on what is dubbed realityOS in 2017 and published a developer framework called ‘RealityKit’ back in 2019.

 

 

  • Published Date: October 17, 2022 8:44 AM IST
