Apple mulls 6 millions iPhone SE 2 in early 2020: Report

Apple is mulling to make 116 million iPhones in the first half of the fiscal year 2020, according to a recent estimate by Cohen & Company Inc. analyst Krish Sankar. A note to investors by Cohen’s Sankar estimates that Apple produced 70 million iPhones for the holiday quarter. Of those 70 million, the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models accounted for 74 per cent, or about 52 million.

For the first calendar quarter of 2020, Apple is predicted to build 46 million iPhones of varying models, up 12 percent year-over-year. In that 46 million are six million “iPhone SE 2” units that Sankar estimates will sell for about $475 each, AppleInsider reported on Monday.

It is being said that the demand for the upcoming iPhone 9 would be likely if Apple manages to price it within the $500 mark, which Sankar claims is highly possible. Sankar estimates the low-cost iPhone will be priced at $475, at par with the launch price of the 1st generation iPhone SE. The iPhone maker had designed the original SE around the then flagship iPhone 6S, and the device is still manufactured in India.

Meanwhile, Apple has announced the launch of HomePod smart speaker in India. Consumers will finally be available to buy Apple HomePod in the Indian market for Rs 19,900, which makes it cheaper than the US price of $299. The smart speaker powered by Siri has been listed on Apple India website, but the sale date is yet to be revealed by the company.

Watch Video: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

This also makes India the cheapest market for HomePod anywhere in the world. During the earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said iPhone sales registered double digit growth in India. It seems the iPhone maker is now willing to expand its product portfolio further by bringing HomePod to the Indian market.

Written with inputs from IANS