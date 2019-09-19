Apple Music comes to Amazon Echo devices in India

Apple Music is now available on Amazon Alexa devices in India. With the introduction of Apple Music, Amazon is strengthening the compatibility of streaming services. With Apple Music on Alexa, subscribers of Apple’s streaming music service will be able to listen to 50 million songs. Alexa users will be able to ask the assistant to play their favorite songs, artists and albums. Users will also be able to play any of the playlists made by Apple Music’s editors from around the world.

Apple Music comes to Amazon Echo devices

Apple Music will be available to Amazon Echo device users including Echo Dot, Echo Show 5, Echo, Echo Spot, Echo Plus, Echo Show and Echo Input. In order to play music via Apple Music, Alexa users can simply use their voice commands. Apple Music covers a wide range of music including activities, moods and genres. Apart from 50 million songs, curated playlist, Apple Music users will also be able to ask Alexa to stream expert-made radio stations.

These are centred on popular local genres like Bollywood, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi among others. On Echo devices, Apple Music joins other streaming services such as JioSaavn, Gaana and Hungama Music which have their own skills. In order to start listening to Apple Music via Amazon Echo and Alexa, you will first need to enable the Apple Music skill and link your existing account.

You can enable Apple Music skill from the Skills Store in the Alexa app. Alternatively, the skill can also be enabled via Amazon website. Once enabled and account is linked, you can ask Alexa to play Beats 1 radio via Apple Music. Eddy Cue, Senior VP of services at Apple, confirmed that Apple Music has 60 million paid subscribers.

Alexa now speaks Hindi

Amazon has also added support for Hindi to its digital assistant. The support for India’s national language comes a year after Google Assistant gained support for the language. The local language support is seen as a way to resolve user queries in India using language of preference.