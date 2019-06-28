comscore Apple Music crosses the 60 million subscriber mark | BGR India
Apple Music crosses the 60 million subscriber mark

During the conversation with the website, Cue also talked about the now-defunct iTunes app. Cue stated that he is fond of iTunes but went on to add, “Apple Music is absolutely the best in all respects. We have something better now and it’s useless to look back.”

Apple iTunes chief Eddy Cue has just revealed that Apple Music has just crossed 60 million subscriber mark. The initial report indicated that this number was referring to the total number of paid subscribers. However, the company issued a clarification regarding the number after the first report went online.

In addition to this, the company also revealed that its “Beats 1” “radio” station currently has “tens of millions of listeners”. This new update about comes months after the platform revealed its subscriber count back in December 2019. As noted previously, Apple boasted 56 million subscribers at that time. Cue also added that Apple is continuously working on improving the service across multiple devices and platforms.

Cue did not reveal the exact number of Apple Music subscribers that were not using the ecosystem. However, he did maintain that he was aware of the number. Cue also maintained that Apple Music was the number one streaming service on the Apple ecosystem. Cue shared all this information while talking to French website Numerama. During the conversation with the website, Cue also talked about the now-defunct iTunes app. Cue stated that he is fond of iTunes but went on to add, “Apple Music is absolutely the best in all respects. We have something better now and it’s useless to look back.”

Apple Music competing with Spotify

This new announcement comes just days after Spotify revealed that it had crossed 100 million premium subscribers. Spotify crossed the milestone in the month of April. Even though the global numbers are in favor of Spotify, the story is somewhat different in the United States. Apple Music paid subscription count crossed the Spotify Premium subscription count in the United States earlier this year. Apple Music has about 28 million paid subscribers here while Spotify is trailing behind with 26 million.

Apple to kill iTunes; removed app's pages on Instagram, Facebook: Report

The updated subscriber number comes just a month after Apple WWDC 2019. The company revealed some improvements to Apple Music in iOS 13, the upcoming version of iOS. As previously noted, it will come with time-synced lyrics in iOS 13. This will act similar to a karaoke feature. Cue even added that Apple employees manually entered the lyrics for the feature instead of outsourcing this to a third party.

