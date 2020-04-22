Apple Music expands to 52 new countries, offering 6 month free trial

Apple on Tuesday announced that it is expanding Apple Music streaming service to 52 additional countries. Now, the Apple Music will be available to 167 countries in total with its collection of over 60 million songs. Not just that, the company has also extended support for the App Store along with Apple Arcade, Apple Podcasts, and iCloud to 20 more countries. Also Read - Apple iPad Pro with mini-LED display and 5G pushed back to 2021 due to supply constraints

Apple Music started out with more than hundred countries but this is the first big expansion since launch. In its 167 markets, Apple Music now includes 25 new African countries. The company is offering subscription as low as $3 to $11 monthly, with a six-month free trial period in the new countries.

"We're delighted to bring many of Apple's most beloved Services to users in more countries than ever before," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and International Content. "We hope our customers can discover their new favorite apps, games, music, and podcasts as we continue to celebrate the world's best creators, artists, and developers."

“New Apple Music subscribers in the 52 additional countries can enjoy a six-month free trial of the service, with locally curated playlists including Africa Now, Afrobeats Hits, Ghana Bounce, and more. In addition, users have access to world-class music experts, tastemakers, and artist-led programs from globally celebrated creators including Virgil Abloh, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Pharrell, and more.”

Recently, the Apple Music exited Beta for the web. Apple made it accessible for anyone through music.apple.com. The web-based music streaming service was launched last year in September. The web version also enables subscribers to access libraries, curated playlists “For You,” “Browse,” and “Radio” sections and more.