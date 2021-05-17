Apple Music now gets Lossless Audio for high-quality music streaming

Apple has finally brought Hi-Fi audio and Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos to Apple Music after a number of rumours and the recent official teaser for the same. Also Read - Google Photos free storage ends on June 1: What should Android and iPhone users do after that?

The new functionality will ensure a high-quality music listening experience, which is now available on one of the popular music streaming apps. Read on to know more about this. Also Read - Apple discontinues Space Grey accessories for Macs and iMacs: Report

Apple Music gets Spatial Audio

Apple Music with Spatial Audio will allow people to go for an immersive audio experience with 3D sound and clarity. This functionality is available on the AirPods Pro TWS earbuds and the AirPods Pro Max headphones. Also Read - Top 5G smartphones with most 5G bands supported in India you can buy in May 2021

Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos will be available for AirPods and Beats headphones that come with either an H1 or W1 chip. The enhanced audio quality will further be ensured by the in-built speakers in the latest iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Thousands of Spatial Audio-enabled songs will be available for users from various music genres such as hip-hop, country, Latin, pop, and classical.

It is suggested that Apple is working with various artists to fill its Spatial Audio-supported playlists, which will provide users with more and more options to listen to.

There’s Lossless Audio too

Apart from this, Apple Music will also ensure that users get access to over 75 million high fidelity, lossless music.

For this, Apple will use ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) to keep every element of a song intact without losing out on details. This can be enabled by heading to the Settings> Music > Audio Quality.

The new Apple Music high-quality audio features will be available for all, starting next month. This will be free of cost, as opposed to the rumoured $9.99/month (around Rs 730) price tag.

To recall, Hi-Fi audio on Apple Music was expected to launch alongside the much-rumoured AirPods 3, which will be Apple’s third-gen TWS pair. Since the Apple Music features have now launched, there are chances that the AirPods 3 will launch too on the rumoured May 18 date.