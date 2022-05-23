Apple Music offers several features like Spatial audio, lossless music, and others for a small fee of Rs. 99 in India and $9.99 in the US. These are individual plans catering to a single person’s music needs. But in case you are a student, Apple has the Student plan for you, which costs only Rs. 49 in India and $4.99 in the US. However, Apple has now increased the price of the Student plan across the world. Also Read - Apple supplier BOE may lose millions of iPhone 14 OLED panel orders

A student from South Africa who is an Apple Music user having the Student plan has shared a screenshot of an email sent by Apple, where Apple has informed him about the new price increase. The Apple Music Student plan, which was priced at $1.49 in South Africa, now costs $1.99.

In India, the Apple Music Student plan was priced at Rs. 49, but now it costs Rs. 59. Not just in India and South Africa, but the price of the Apple Music Student plan has also increased in other regions including Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Kenya, New Zealand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Israel.

While there’s no official reason why the Student plan’s price has increased, we can guess that the brand’s adjusting the rates based on the recent currency fluctuations in several countries in comparison to the US dollar. And so, the price for Apple Music in the US remains unchanged, at the time of writing this article.

Apart from the Student plan, Apple also has the Family, Individual, and Voice plans available for users. The price for other plans isn’t changed.

In India, the cheapest Apple Music plan is the Voice, which costs Rs. 49 per month. It offers Apple Music support limited to Siri, meaning users can play music only by asking Siri to play it for them. Voice plan users will get personalized music recommendations after they ask Siri to play music for them several times.

There are also the Family and Individual plans costing Rs. 149 and Rs. 99 per month, respectively. In comparison to the US pricing, the Apple Music prices in India are very low. For instance, the Family plan in the US costs $14.99. The cheapest plans there are Voice and Student costing the same $4.99.