  • Here's how Apple Music subscribers can get their own 'Year in Review'
Here's how Apple Music subscribers can get their own 'Year in Review'

The free app is compatible with all iOS devices running version 11 and above.

  • Published: December 27, 2018 12:19 PM IST
A lot of apps and digital services these days offer a ‘Year in Review’ feature. As the name suggests, ‘Year in Review’ is an automatically-generated summary (often in the form of a video, digital album, or something similar) that highlights the key interactions/actions of the user with a particular platform. For instance, Facebook’s ‘Year in Review’ is a personalized video that’s made up of a user’s photos, shared posts, likes, and even most-liked comments.

With the year coming to an end, popular music-streaming platform Spotify recently introduced its ‘Your Wrapped 2018’ feature. It allows Spotify users to get an overview of their music listening and discovery habits, as well as other stats like total number of minutes streamed and top songs, over the course of this year. However, the feature (obviously) only works for those who use Spotify. What if you’re an Apple Music subscriber?

In that case, you can use the free ‘Music Year in Review’ app. Developed by NoiseHub, the free iOS app allows Apple Music users to take a look at their listening trends over 2018. This includes most listened to artists, genres, and individual songs. The summary is presented in the form of neat-looking graphics that can be directly shared to social media services like Twitter and Instagram.

They can also be downloaded on the device for sharing on even more digital platforms. ‘Music Year in Review’ is around 15MB in size, and is compatible with all iOS-powered devices (iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch) running version 11 or later of Apple’s popular mobile operating system.

