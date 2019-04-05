comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Music subscription price revised, now starts at Rs 99 on a monthly basis
News

Apple Music subscription price revised, now starts at Rs 99 on a monthly basis

News

Apple has revised the price of its service in a bid to give its rivals a tough competition.

  • Updated: April 5, 2019 10:15 AM IST
Apple Music

Apple unveiled its music streaming service, called Apple Music, back in June 2015. Later in the same year, the Cupertino giant launched the service on Android as it was restricted to its own platforms for its smartphones and computers. It has now received a price cut. Apple has revised the price of its service in a bid to give its rivals a tough competition as the move comes just weeks after Spotify and YouTube Music made their way to the Indian shores.

As per the company’s official website, the Apple Music subscription price starts from Rs 99 on a monthly basis for individuals, while Rs 149 for the family plan per month. There is also a discounted plan for students, which is priced at Rs 49 per month. Earlier, Apple’s music streaming service was available for purchase at a starting price of Rs 60 per month for students and Rs 120 for adult subscribers on a monthly basis.

Apple iPhone XR vs iPhone X: Which one should you buy?

Also Read

Apple iPhone XR vs iPhone X: Which one should you buy?

The price for the Family plan was set at Rs 190 per month for full access. Additionally, one can also try Apple Music free of cost for three months. Furthermore, with its Music app, Apple offers the same set of features on Android as on the iOS platform, and the app has over 56 million users globally. The app reportedly offers its subscribers 14 localized radio stations as the company has partnered with all the known and popular music labels.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

This includes Zee Music, T series, YRF, Saregama, Universal, Sony Music and more. Additionally, it also offers 50 million songs, coupled with an entire iTunes library. One can stream ad-free music and music videos and even download 100,000 songs to their library, and check original shows, concerts and exclusive. Besides, Apple news app now also offers a ‘Browse’ tab with an editorially-curated New Music category.

  • Published Date: April 5, 2019 10:12 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 5, 2019 10:15 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro flash sale at 12PM today
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro flash sale at 12PM today
Xiaomi Poco F1 now supports HD video streaming, Game Turbo, 4K video recording at 60fps

News

Xiaomi Poco F1 now supports HD video streaming, Game Turbo, 4K video recording at 60fps

Honor Gala sale on Flipkart: A look at the Top deals

Deals

Honor Gala sale on Flipkart: A look at the Top deals

Apex Legends releases update 1.1: restores player progress after removing it

Gaming

Apex Legends releases update 1.1: restores player progress after removing it

Apple Music subscription price revised, now starts at Rs 99 on a monthly basis

News

Apple Music subscription price revised, now starts at Rs 99 on a monthly basis

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Tecno Camon i4 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Xiaomi smartphones with pre-installed ‘Security’ app suffer from a dangerous security flaw

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro flash sale at 12PM today

Xiaomi Poco F1 now supports HD video streaming, Game Turbo, 4K video recording at 60fps

Apple Music subscription price revised, now starts at Rs 99 on a monthly basis

Xiaomi Redmi 7 to launch in India later this month: Report

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple Music subscription price revised, now starts at Rs 99 on a monthly basis

News

Apple Music subscription price revised, now starts at Rs 99 on a monthly basis
New Omnia Music Player supports both Google Cast and Android Auto, and offers Material Design

News

New Omnia Music Player supports both Google Cast and Android Auto, and offers Material Design
YouTube Music now allows you to play media files stored on your smartphone, but with a catch

News

YouTube Music now allows you to play media files stored on your smartphone, but with a catch
Now Spotify hits back, calls Apple 'monopolist'

News

Now Spotify hits back, calls Apple 'monopolist'
Facebook Watch Party gets new features including Spotify integration

News

Facebook Watch Party gets new features including Spotify integration

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Yo! Days 2019: सस्ते दामों पर मिलेंगे रियलमी स्मार्टफोन

शॉपिंग के लिए इंटरनेट भी देगा Amazon, अंतरिक्ष में भेजेगा 3,000 सेटेलाइट

30 अप्रैल के बाद इन फोन में नहीं चलेगा Facebook, Instagram और Messenger!

आज दोपहर 12 बजे एक बार फिर मिलेगा Redmi Note 7 और Note 7 Pro खरीदने का मौका

Oppo ने लॉन्च किया Oppo A5 का 64 जीबी स्टोरेज वाला वेरिएंट, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Xiaomi smartphones with pre-installed ‘Security’ app suffer from a dangerous security flaw
News
Xiaomi smartphones with pre-installed ‘Security’ app suffer from a dangerous security flaw
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro flash sale at 12PM today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro flash sale at 12PM today
Xiaomi Poco F1 now supports HD video streaming, Game Turbo, 4K video recording at 60fps

News

Xiaomi Poco F1 now supports HD video streaming, Game Turbo, 4K video recording at 60fps
Apple Music subscription price revised, now starts at Rs 99 on a monthly basis

News

Apple Music subscription price revised, now starts at Rs 99 on a monthly basis
Xiaomi Redmi 7 to launch in India later this month: Report

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 to launch in India later this month: Report