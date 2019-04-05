Apple Music subscription price revised, now starts at Rs 99 on a monthly basis

Apple unveiled its music streaming service, called Apple Music, back in June 2015. Later in the same year, the Cupertino giant launched the service on Android as it was restricted to its own platforms for its smartphones and computers. It has now received a price cut. Apple has revised the price of its service in a bid to give its rivals a tough competition as the move comes just weeks after Spotify and YouTube Music made their way to the Indian shores.

As per the company’s official website, the Apple Music subscription price starts from Rs 99 on a monthly basis for individuals, while Rs 149 for the family plan per month. There is also a discounted plan for students, which is priced at Rs 49 per month. Earlier, Apple’s music streaming service was available for purchase at a starting price of Rs 60 per month for students and Rs 120 for adult subscribers on a monthly basis.

The price for the Family plan was set at Rs 190 per month for full access. Additionally, one can also try Apple Music free of cost for three months. Furthermore, with its Music app, Apple offers the same set of features on Android as on the iOS platform, and the app has over 56 million users globally. The app reportedly offers its subscribers 14 localized radio stations as the company has partnered with all the known and popular music labels.

This includes Zee Music, T series, YRF, Saregama, Universal, Sony Music and more. Additionally, it also offers 50 million songs, coupled with an entire iTunes library. One can stream ad-free music and music videos and even download 100,000 songs to their library, and check original shows, concerts and exclusive. Besides, Apple news app now also offers a ‘Browse’ tab with an editorially-curated New Music category.