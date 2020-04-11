comscore Apple Music Stream Local initiative supports Indian musicians | BGR India
  Apple Music supports Indian musicians with Stream Local initiative, announces $50mn global fund
Apple Music supports Indian musicians with Stream Local initiative, announces $50mn global fund

The Apple Music Stream Local event will provide Indian artists with a new platform to showcase their talent on. It will include popular playlists and artists like Nucleya, Badshah, Armaan Malik and more.

Apple Music

Cupertino-based Apple is launching a new initiative today called ‘Stream Local’. A part of the Apple Music service, Stream Local will provide Indian musicians a new platform to shine on. Under it, users will be able to listen to all kinds of localized music including chart-busters and newly released titles from India. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2020 tipped to launch next week: Here's everything you need to know

The service will compile songs from artists including Raftaar, Neha Kakkar, Armaan Malik, Darshan Rawal, The Earth Below, Sameer Rahat and more. Stream Local will also feature curated playlists like for artists like Nucleya and Badshah. Also featured will be themed playlists like ‘The new India’, ‘Indian Independent Hits’, and more. Also Read - Google and Apple to join forces against Coronavirus pandemic using advanced contact tracing

Apple will launch the service for Apple Music users in India starting today, April 11, 2020. Besides the new platform to bring out the best of local music globally, Apple is also doing its part in supporting the cause and helping local artists. Hence, the company has also set up globally a fund of $50 million (over Rs 380 crore) to further support various Indie music labels. Also Read - Huawei Card announced in China alongside P40 series, to compete with Apple Card

Apple CEO Tim Cook also recently announced that the company will donate $10 million to the “One World: Together at Home” benefit. This Coronavirus fundraiser organized is by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with popular artist Lady Gaga.

‘One World: Together at Home’ will feature appearances by artists including Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, and Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day. Also appearing at the event are names like Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, and John Legend.

More names like Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder will also be a part of the event. The ‘One World: Together at Home’ event is slated to stream live on April 19 at 5:30 am IST.

