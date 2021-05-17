Apple is expected to introduce high fidelity audio in its music streaming platform and this speculation seems to have been confirmed by the Cupertino tech major via a teaser. The Apple Music app now features a teaser of something that is coming soon. Also Read - Top 5G smartphones with most 5G bands supported in India you can buy in May 2021

Found in the app's Browser section, the teaser asks us to 'Get Ready" as the "music is about to change forever." Here's a look at the details.

Hi-Fi Apple Music coming soon

The teaser includes a 15-second video, which features a revolving Apple Music logo. While Apple doesn't completely reveal the inclusion of the Hi-Fi audio in its app, references to the same have now been found in the Apple Music app's web version.

The mention of “Apple Lossless,” “Free Lossless,” “Hi-Res Lossless,” and “Dolby Atmos” (as reported by 9ToMac) hints at support for high-quality music streaming on the app.

Although, it is suggested that not all songs will be able to give us a high-quality output. The ones that will do, will come with a label of ‘Has Lossless’ or ‘Has Atmos.’

For those who don’t know, the introduction of high fidelity audio in Apple Music was rumoured previously too. The rumour hints at a new subscription plan for the same, which is expected to be priced at $9.99 (around Rs 732) a month. If this is true, it will cost users the same as the current individual Apple Music plan.

With this, Apple will compete with the likes of Spotify, which recently announced a similar plan with the same high-quality audio benefits. The upcoming Spotify plan is expected to launch later this year.

While details aren’t concrete, this new Apple Music announcement is likely to be made tomorrow. If this happens, it is most likely to launch alongside the highly-rumoured AirPods 3, which will the company’s third-gen TWS earbuds.

The AirPods 3 is likely to come with a universal fit and a small stem, much like the AirPods Pro, with improved battery life, audio performance, and more.