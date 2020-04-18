Apple Music web exits Beta, now available on all web browsers

Apple Music for the web is now accessible for anyone as it has exited Beta. You can check it out at music.apple.com. As first reported by Macrumors, the previous beta.music.apple.com web address automatically forwards to the newly launched version. Also Read - Apple Music supports Indian musicians with Stream Local initiative, announces $50mn global fund

Apple had launched the web-based Apple Music experience last year in September. The web version also enables subscribers to access libraries, curated playlists “For You,” “Browse,” and “Radio” sections and more. However, the live lyrics feature seems to be missing right now, added report. Also Read - Apple Music comes to Amazon Echo devices in India: Here is how to enable and stream music

Meanwhile, Apple’s ‘One World: Together at Home’ event is slated to stream live on April 19 at 5:30 am IST. This Coronavirus fundraiser organized is by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with popular artist Lady Gaga. The ‘One World: Together at Home’ will feature appearances by artists including Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, and Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day. Also Read - Apple Music crosses the 60 million subscriber mark

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Also appearing at the event are names like Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, and John Legend. More names like Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder will also be a part of the event. Apple CEO Tim Cook also recently announced that the company will donate $10 million to the “One World: Together at Home” benefit.